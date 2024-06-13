Fitness Instagrammer Declares That Pride Month Is 'Unnecessary'

Pride is something that we can’t escape these days. It’s not enough that June is “Pride Month” because the Rainbow Mafia shows up everywhere, all the time. To be such a small minority, the LGBTQ movement (plus whatever letters these people have added this week) is remarkably vocal, and it has somehow convinced the entertainment industry and corporate America to fall in line.

Advertisement

It's so pervasive that when a gay person bucks the Pride narrative, people take notice. Meet Becky Weiss. She calls herself a “Patriot” and “Truth seeker” in her Instagram bio, and she devotes her channel largely to fitness instruction. In one of her pinned reels, she discusses the need to “save the tomboys” — girls like her whom society wants to tell that they were born in the wrong body and need to irreversibly damage themselves.

Weiss is also obviously a lesbian, but she’s not the insufferable kind. She strikes me as the kind of person who would be fun to hang out with for beer, bourbon, and burgers. Her infectious positivity and eloquent honesty add to her appeal.

In another reel, Weiss replies to the question, “Your opinion on pride month?” Her answer is refreshing and encouraging.

“To put it lightly, it is completely unnecessary,” she begins, speaking as she’s walking and wearing a technical vest. “Like, what are we marching for? We have all of our rights. We not just have equality, but we have preferential treatment at this point. In generations past, it was absolutely necessary because there was something to fight for.”

Then she hits on what the obnoxious celebration of gay pride has become. What’s impressive is how she doesn’t hold back.

Advertisement

“It used to be a celebration of love, community, and acceptance, and at this point, it is a month-long celebration of entitlement, arrogance, and hedonism,” she declares.

She then discusses what gay people need to do to take the concept of gay pride back from those who have weaponized it and made it what it is today.

“If pride is ever going to survive, we need a serious revamp of exactly what it is that we are celebrating,” she says. “Because what it is today is dismantling all of the acceptance and support that the generations before us worked so hard to build.”

Of course, one could make the argument that gay pride would be even more unnecessary if more gay people blended into regular society; after all, the mantra of the gay rights movement used to be, "We're just like you." Nevertheless, Weiss hits some salient points, so more power to her.

For added enjoyment, here's what Weiss says that LGBT stands for:

She even takes on the whiners:

If more gay people were like Weiss, we wouldn't have the ridiculousness of Pride Month, and the LGBTQ lobby might not see the need to shove "tolerance" in our faces all the time.

Advertisement

I’m sure you’ve heard about our PJ Media VIP membership. Maybe you’ve considered signing up. There’s no better time than now.

What’s so great about a VIP membership — besides the privilege of being called a VIP? Your VIP membership unlocks access to exclusive content: hotter stories, deeper dives, and even podcasts and live chats as well as — best of all — an ad-free experience! And don’t forget about VIP Gold, which unlocks access to VIP perks at all of our Townhall Media sister sites.

PJ Media VIP is a tremendous value on its own, but you can use the promo code SAVEAMERICA and get 50% off. Sign up today!