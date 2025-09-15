Daily Beast Smears Melania, Now Begging for Forgiveness

In a truly stunning victory for both truth and accountability, First Lady Melania Trump has managed to squeeze an apology out of the left-leaning Daily Beast, which has retracted a rather salacious story it published in an attempt to link her to deceased human trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Melania herself took to social media platform X on Monday to share the outlet's groveling mea culpa. The statement from the publication says, "The Daily Beast recently published a story headlined ‘Melania Trump’ Very Involved’ in Epstein Scandal: Author’ based on an interview with Michael Wolff. Upon reflection, we have determined that the article did not meet our standards and has therefore been removed from our platforms. In response to a letter from the First Lady’s attorneys, The Daily Beast has also removed a portion of an episode of The Daily Beast Podcast titled ‘Trump Won’t Stop’ referencing the First Lady. The First Lady points to her best-selling book ‘Melania’ as the definitive account of her life story. We apologize to the First Lady and our readers.”

The massive blow and knee-bending humiliation suffered by the Daily Beast testifies to the resolve the first lady has in fighting back against the ceaseless smear campaigns left-wing media has launched against her, her husband, and the rest of the Trump family have had to endure ever since President Donald Trump launched his first campaign.

The original story, which was published earlier this month, was built upon claims made by disgraced journalist Michael Wolff, who stated during an interview that Melania was "very involved" with Epstein, citing as evidence an alleged meeting that took place with the president years before he entered politics. Yet, just as the retraction confesses, there is no evidence to support such assertions, nor do any official records exist that establish a connection between the first lady and Epstein.

Retraction & Apology from The Daily Beast pic.twitter.com/WINb5r9wpN — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) September 15, 2025

The apology comes after the legal team representing Melania sent a letter threatening to take action against the Daily Beast for the article. She also made a similar move against former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who also made baseless allegations about a connection with Epstein. Hunter stated during an interview that it was Epstein who introduced the first lady to her future husband.

Attorney Alejandro Brito, Melania's lawyer, told the media, "First Lady Melania Trump’s attorneys are actively ensuring immediate retractions and apologies by those who spread malicious, defamatory falsehoods.”

For years now, conservatives have been speaking out against left-wing bias in the mainstream media. This particular incident provides validation for those accusations and fears that those catering to massive audiences are feeding them hand-crafted narratives to bolster liberals and Democrats.

A study that was conducted by Reuters in 2023 found a total of 58% of Americans do not trust news media due to a perceived bias.

President Trump's relationship with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein came crashing to an end back in 2004, due to a dispute over property. Many statements from media outlets incorrectly claimed it went up in flames due to Epstein's crimes. And, as stated above, there is currently no evidence to suggest ties between the first lady and the infamous pedophile.

But that has not kept the mainstream media from spinning up smears against her. However, a new memoir written by Melania, which is mentioned in the apology post, places her in a position to set the record straight. The first lady herself said the book is "the definitive account of her life story," which will serve as a rebuttal to Wolff's outlandish claims.

All in all, the Daily Beast retraction is a major win for free speech, as well as a warning to the media against further attempts to smear the first lady.

