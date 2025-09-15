The Death of Charlie Kirk Reveals the Hateful Impact Across Social Media and Its Effects

The world is still reeling from the assassination of Charlie Kirk. His impact is sure to be felt for years. That said, however, we’re seeing a tremendous amount of fallout from it – a divide where one side will have you believe that Kirk was a monster. These people fail to see the impact he has truly made. And what’s worse, their comments go beyond the borders of humanity, with some even cheering on the assassin who took his life.

In this world, it seems that, for some, it’s easier to hate than it is to understand.

Per this report from CNN, we’re seeing a growth in social media posts cheering on the death of Kirk. Many people have been fired for posting something as simple as “yay, he’s dead” or remarks along those lines. In fact, one person from Office Depot went too far, refusing to print an order for a customer because it was a poster for a Charlie Kirk vigil.

When asked why the manager refused to print the order, she replied, “Because he’s a political figure and I don’t have to.”

Thankfully, Office Depot did the right thing, promptly firing her and promising to apply new training for employees so they won’t make a similar mistake.

Some people are going too far with their social opinions. Instead of simply respecting the dead, they’re literally going to Charlie’s grave and dancing on it like happy idiots.

Unfortunately, this includes certain police officers. That’s right, despite the fact that Kirk fought on their behalf for many years, there are some who couldn’t help but feel the death was justified.

One Prince George’s County officer noted, “When you’re spewing hate, hate will eventually rear its head and find you.” Meanwhile, a Maui police officer posted, “Charlie Kirk’s demise takes us one step closer to healing this country.” Both officers are under investigation, and other departments are watching out for similar posts.

What’s going on here? Sadly, according to The Guardian, we could be looking at the “beginning of a darker chapter” in the United States, with certain people out there simply turning to hatred to get their point across.

It’s this level of hatred that led to Kirk’s assassination, and it’s likely that some will feel motivated to follow in the shooter's footsteps in an effort to be heard.

And I’m here to say that this is not the way to do it.

When Donald Trump returned to the White House earlier this year, he began his tireless effort to unite our country and make it stronger than ever. He pushed to eliminate a number of laws put in place by President Joe Biden that restricted the rights of citizens And he stopped at nothing to work alongside border czar Tom Homan and ICE agents to remove troublesome illegal immigrants within this country. And he’s still making that effort to this day, with lots more work on his plate.

But now, with Kirk’s death, we have to make some effort in return. We must better ourselves.

Obviously some people’s opinions will never change, but hopefully what we’re seeing with these investigations and firings is that hatred will get you nowhere. You can feel however you want to feel, but the nanosecond you begin spreading rage-filled rhetoric, you’re contributing to a bigger picture. One of rage and violence. That’s not the world we want.

And that’s certainly not the world that Charlie would’ve wanted.

So the next time you act on your feelings, think: Is this really the voice you want to use? Or should you sit back and wonder how it came about to begin with?

Because you never know when the wrong thing could be said or done – and what could come from it.

