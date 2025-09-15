Charlie Kirk Murder Investigation Expands

The investigation into Charlie Kirk’s murder is expanding, and what’s surfacing should trouble every American who still believes that political violence has no place in this country.

Advertisement

The shocking assassination during a Turning Point USA event is now looking more and more like a disturbing level of online chatter may have preceded it, some of it so precise that it pointed to the exact day Kirk was killed.

According to a report from the Washington Free Beacon, federal investigators are now digging into at least seven social media accounts that showed apparent advance knowledge of the September 10 shooting.

These weren’t vague threats or passing remarks. Some of the archived posts, later deleted, referenced that date more than a month in advance. One account posted, “september 10th will be a very interesting day.” After Kirk was pronounced dead, the same account mockingly added, “I plead the fifth.” Another user wrote on Sept. 3, “itd be funny if someone like charlie kirk got shot on september 10th LMAO.” And strikingly, within minutes of Kirk’s death, a different account crowed, “WE F*****G DID IT.”

EXCLUSIVE:



The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating social media posts by at least seven different accounts that appeared to indicate foreknowledge of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, according to three people familiar with the investigation and screenshots… pic.twitter.com/0irO0HZRvB — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 15, 2025

Another account posted on August 6—more than a month before the shooting—that "september 10th will be a very interesting day." After Kirk’s assassination, the account followed up: "I plead the fifth." pic.twitter.com/EBjQj6RRMo — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 15, 2025

Advertisement

Another user, "@NajraGalvz," who had wished death to Kirk and predicted that "something big will happen" when he set foot on campus, had identified as nonbinary on X. pic.twitter.com/cMGK1aXjqz — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 15, 2025

These aren’t coincidences. They are signals — ugly, public ones — that suggest that elements of the far-left digital underworld were not only cheering for Kirk’s assassination but potentially knew it was coming. Investigators are now pressed with the job of sorting out which of these messages were bluster and which could represent credible coordination or foreknowledge.

Outside sources preserved screenshots of these posts, which allowed federal agents to review data that might otherwise have been lost. Given how swiftly many of these messages got deleted, the push for platform records, IP logs, and account ID information suddenly matters a great deal.

Equally alarming are reports that several of the accounts under scrutiny appear tied to transgender-identifying individuals or figures closely adjacent to that ideology. At least one apparently followed Tyler Robinson’s trans partner on TikTok.

Minutes after Kirk was pronounced dead, churbum75m posted on X: "WE FUCKING DID IT." pic.twitter.com/o8e4a3C77X — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 15, 2025

Are we supposed to believe that this is all a coincidence? I can’t buy that.

Advertisement

That same circle is believed to have reposted the August 6 “interesting day” prediction before gleefully celebrating Kirk’s death. This raises the uncomfortable but unavoidable question: was this purely one man’s crime, or did the poison brew more widely within extremist circles online and offline?

We cannot ignore the larger implications. The FBI is now investigating whether other left-leaning groups in Utah had prior knowledge of or even connections to Robinson’s plans.

As authorities dig through the tangled web of leftist online chatter, they're discovering that Kirk’s assassination isn’t merely the act of a lone shooter on a rooftop. It reflects a culture increasingly willing to tolerate, and at times even celebrate, political violence aimed at conservatives. The harsh reality is that when a bullet silences a right-leaning voice, there are corners of America that respond not with outrage but with applause.

This isn’t just a tragedy; it’s a warning. The online breadcrumbs, the dates, the gloating posts — none of this got real scrutiny until independent outlets forced it into the light. PJ Media exposes what the mainstream refuses to touch. Join PJ Media VIP with the code FIGHT for 60% off. Get exclusive content, ad-free browsing, and a community that won’t be silenced. Stand with fearless journalism now. Don’t wait, join today.