‘Stop Killing Us,’ Straka Tells Lefties Screaming ‘Nazis’, Threatening Rally Goers

“Stop killing us,” Brandon Straka, political candidate and founder of the WalkAway movement, tells deranged leftists.

It is undeniable that we have seen an explosion in leftist violence this year, culminating in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. When a herd of raving harpies interrupted Brandon Straka’s New York City rally, screaming “Nazis” and “fascists” and insisting the rallygoers leave New York, Straka replied by pointing out that leftist rhetoric is connected to leftist violence.

Straka, who is challenging antisemitic Communist Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race, shared a video from his Queens rally when a crowd of radical leftist protesters violently disrupted the event. Top Democrats are still refusing to admit that calling their political opponents Nazis and fascists inspires violence, even though just in the last few weeks, there have been multiple examples of leftist shooters and terrorists. Words are not violence, but words can cause violence, especially when you compare people to 20th-century mass murderers.

“Rageful Leftist agitators stormed our rally in Queens screaming ‘fascists’ and ‘Nazis’—telling us we’re not welcome in our own city. They were met with chants of USA! USA! and my response: ‘Please stop killing us.’ They got completely owned by the crowd,” Straka declared.

🚨(Part 2) My crowd chants, “STOP K*LLING US!” as rageful, unhinged leftists crashed my rally in Queens, shrieking “F*** off fascists” and telling us we’re “not welcome in NYC.”



They are the ones supporting assassins, but feel like they have the moral high ground. pic.twitter.com/AIhgNWHFw3 — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) September 15, 2025

The rally-goers then began to pick up on that cue, with one man telling the rainbow-wearing Karen screaming hysterically into his face, “Can you please stop murdering us?” The lesbian shrieked back what sounded like, “Fascists gone!”

If you want to know the difference between the political left and the political right in this country, just watch that video above and compare the chants of “F**k off fascists” to the chants of “USA! USA!” And yes, every one of those crazed leftist protesters is complicit in violence. Not all the people with Trump Derangement Syndrome will fire a gun, but they fuel the hatred that inspires people like Robert “Robin” Westman, Snehal Ansh Srivastava, and Tyler Robinson (all LGBTQ shooters from the last few weeks) to fire guns.

Furthermore, the leftist activists do want us dead. They’ve been so brainwashed that they really believe that people who disagree with them politically are morally equivalent to Hitler, and that society cannot achieve utopian status until we are eliminated.

We must never forget that the Democrat Party was the party of the KKK, the Red Shirts, and all the other domestic terror organizations that for decades terrorized minorities and Republican voters in this country. Now Democrats have returned to justifying domestic terrorism, except their definition of who is a threat to them seems to have expanded to anyone who is living in reality.

