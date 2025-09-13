Australian State Bans Praying for Transgender People to Reject Gender Ideology

Australia is once again trying to return to its roots as a prison colony, as the state of New South Wales reaffirmed that it is illegal to pray that “transgender” people will accept the sexes God gave them.

It is difficult to wrap one’s mind around the fact that formerly Christian Western “democracies” like Scotland and Australia are actually enacting laws against prayer. Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) enacted a law earlier this year that the state’s attorney general, Michael Daley, just affirmed does in fact ban not only praying with but praying for people to recover from the mental illness of gender dysphoria. He also compared prayer to assault in trying to justify government regulation.

The Daily Declaration, a major Australian Christian outlet, reported the crazy quote this week. “You can pray with a person and do all those sorts of things,” the attorney general told the committee. “But if you pray in a way that it becomes a… sustained practice directed to a person with a view to changing their sexual orientation or gender, that’s against the law.”

The question is, how is this determined? It is concerning enough that a person could be arrested for publicly praying with a gender dysphoric individual to accept the body God gave him. But this would seem to be a much more subjective and vague standard. Could NSW authorities use this law as an excuse to arrest and persecute individuals, churches, or organizations that are known to adhere to Biblical principles on homosexuality and transgenderism? Who is to say what constitutes a “sustained practice” of praying about transgenderism?

Liberal Member of Parliament Susan Carter, who asked Daley the question that spurred the above response, asked as a follow-up, “With respect, isn’t prayer commonly about change of all sorts of things?” Most people when they pray are specifically submitting petitions to God for themselves and other people. Indeed, James 5:16 explicitly commands Christians to “pray one for another.”

Daley pontificated that “if you’re sitting down praying to someone to strengthen them and guide them and all those pastoral considerations, that’s fine. But if you’re sitting down to ‘pray the gay away’, that’s not.”

Again, this is entirely subjective. No devout Christian sits down with the idea that he is going to “pray the gay away.” But Christians might very well sit or kneel down to pray for someone to accept that his biological sex cannot be altered and that God gave him the body he has. No doubt by Daley’s standards that would be “praying the gay away,” only he has an excessively stupid phrase for it. He also suggested that privately praying for a person to be chaste could be illegal.

Daley is a petty tyrant and a fool. “Well, if it’s an unlawful prayer, then it’s not a lawful prayer,” this brainless buffoon intoned, before comparing prayer to doing drugs and beating people up:

Government can put limits on the behaviour of its citizens, regardless of what that behaviour is. And they do it in a myriad of ways every single day, whether it’s prayer or driving or dealing in drugs or assaulting other people.

In fact, Daley is simply stating what leftists across the world believe, which is that prayer is dangerous. What they are really recognizing is that prayer is powerful, and it can stop people from falling for leftist lies. That is why tyrants fear it even more than drugs or assault. It is the spiritual weapon that can destroy their ideology.

