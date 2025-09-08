Trump Delighted That West Point Canceled Tom Hanks’s Award Ceremony

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point’s alumni association just canned a planned award ceremony for ultra-woke Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, and Donald Trump fully approves.

Hanks has multiple times expressed his disdain for Trump and his supporters, besides supporting radical woke causes. The Washington Post reported that Retired Army Col. Mark Bieger, president and CEO of the West Point alumni group, had canceled the planned award ceremony for Hanks, and the actor’s leftist track record caused Trump to celebrate the news.

The president posted on Truth Social Monday, “Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks. Important move! We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!! Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!”

Hanks was scheduled to receive the Sylvanus Thayer Award this month with a special ceremony and parade, but not anymore. “This decision allows the Academy to continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army,” Bieger reportedly wrote. Hanks does not represent “Duty, Honor, Country,” so he shouldn’t receive an award centered on those.

Earlier this year, Hanks celebrated a Saturday Night Live milestone by depicting a MAGA voter as a racist, buffoonish redneck who babbled about church attendance but was reluctant to shake the hand of a black man.

For its 50 year anniversary special, SNL had Tom Hanks play a racist Trump supporter afraid to shake a black man’s hand. Fun fact: Trump’s 2024 election win was the LEAST racially divisive American election since 1964. pic.twitter.com/0gdocaaktH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 17, 2025

Furthermore, Hanks, who donated to Joe Biden‘s 2020 campaign against Trump, told CNN ahead of the 2024 election about a potential Trump victory, “I think there’s always reason to be worried about the short term.”

He then suggested that electing Trump could be a misstep undermining the Constitution, “But I look at the longer term of what happened I think there’s an ongoing — look, our Constitution says, ‘We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union,’ — that journey to a more perfect union has missteps in it.” Hanks openly bashed Trump after his election in 2016, saying he was “personally offended” by some of Trump‘s comments. He gave a speech in which he portrayed Trump‘s presidency as a potential disaster for America.

Hanks received an LGBTQ award ten years ago for portraying a homosexual man with HIV, a role which he says now he wouldn’t have played because he thinks only homosexual actors should be allowed to play roles like that for “authenticity.” In 2017, he helped fundraise for the ACLU, which is now renowned for its radical leftist ideology, including on abortion, homosexuality, and religion.

The West Point Association of Graduates describes the award Hanks is no longer receiving as presented to “a citizen of the United States, other than a West Point graduate, whose outstanding character, accomplishments, and stature in the civilian community draw wholesome comparison to the qualities for which West Point strives, in keeping with its motto: ‘Duty, Honor, Country.’” And as Trump truly observed, we don’t need “destructive, WOKE recipients” honored with this award.

