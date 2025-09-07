PBS Cuts 100 Jobs After Funding Slashed by Trump Administration and Congress

The very woke Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), which was defunded by Congress and the Trump administration, now faces such a severe budget crisis that it has had to cut almost a hundred staff members. It turns out propaganda doesn’t pay.

A PBS spokesperson told Fox News on Friday, “Due to the loss of federal funding, PBS eliminated close to 100 positions over the last several months, including 34 valued PBS staff members notified yesterday their employment is ending. In this unprecedented moment, we remain focused on what matters most: ensuring our member stations can deliver quality content and services to communities across America.”

That’s a laugh. PBS hasn’t delivered quality political content in years—if it ever did. And now all its content is woke. It very definitely deserved to be defunded in the rescissions package pushed by the Trump administration and narrowly passed by Congress this summer. Now that PBS no longer has federal taxpayer money propping up its propaganda, it will have to decide if it wants to stop being a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party or go the way of the dinosaur. Wanna bet which it will choose?

Fox News explained:

The [recissions] package blocked $8 billion in funding to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), along with $1 billion to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds PBS and NPR.

To give a small sample of just how woke and biased PBS is, let’s look at a few headlines. For example, it pushed the Russia collusion hoax against Trump. “House Democrats say there’s ‘significant evidence’ of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia, push back on GOP report,” it announced in 2018, featuring Adam Schiff’s false claims made during a PBS NewsHour appearance. And in 2020, it was advertising the same tired accusation: “The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a ‘grave’ counterintelligence threat.”

In 2021, PBS platformed the Biden administration’s defense of the indefensible COVID-19 vaccine mandates. And who can forget the promotion of the insufficiently tested COVID vaccines to kids on PBS’s Sesame Street, which also promoted BLM protests and Pride Month?:

Parents, BEWARE!



Sesame Street is grooming your kids.



This show is aimed at TODDLERS and what do they promote?



- covid vaccines

- BLM protests

- transgender kids

- pride month

- lgbtq propaganda



GROOMERS. https://t.co/VEyMpxnt7J pic.twitter.com/4mShlAooko — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2025

PBS also consistently defends illegal aliens, as in 2018, when it asserted that illegal immigration had “an overall positive impact on the long-run economic growth in the U.S.,” even though illegals take jobs from Americans and cost billions of taxpayer dollars.

For this year’s Labor Day, it published a sob story about illegal alien workers, instead of celebrating American workers. “We need to work. We need to feed our families and pay our rent,” one illegal complained. Except she is not allowed to be in the country. What about the American workers who cannot pay rent and feed their families because they can’t get jobs that companies prefer to give to illegals at lower wages?

Defunding PBS was a victory. And if it has to lay off staff, that is what it deserves for grooming kids and lying to the American people.

