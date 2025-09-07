Terror-Funding Palestinian Authority Promotes Curse on Jews, Christians

Anyone who tells you the Palestinian Authority (PA) is more moderate than Hamas, or that it can be trusted to make deals in good faith, is either ignorant or lying. The PA, which still financially rewards terrorism, just promoted a curse upon Jews and Christians.

A recently screened PA TV sermon featured a prayer to Allah to strike and “torment” Jews and Christians. So basically, another ordinary day on Gazan television. After all, Hamas also airs kids’ shows that glorify jihad and encourage little children to want to murder Jews.

God promised Abraham, father of the Jewish people (Genesis 17:8), “And I will give to thee, and to thy seed, the land of thy sojournment, all the land of Chanaan for a perpetual possession, and I will be their God.” Yet ever since then, other peoples have been trying to invade and take the land of Israel from the Jews, from the ancient Philistines (after which modern Arabs renamed themselves “Palestinians”) to the current Islamic terrorist groups.

The PA likes to pretend it is the moderate and rational alternative to Hamas, but its pay-for-slay program provides money to reward jihadis, including the October 7 terrorists who raped women to death, kidnapped and gunned down whole families, and burned babies alive. In February, PA President Mahmoud Abbas vowed that he would continue the pay-for-slay payouts.

So it is not exactly surprising that this prayer occurred in the middle of a sermon being screened by PA television:

O Allah, strike the thieving Jews, and strike the aggressive Crusader Christians who have behaved arrogantly and tyrannically on earth and increased corruption on it. O Allah, whip them with the whip of torment, and show us a black day for them.

And, indeed, a significant majority of Gazans support genocidal jihad against Israel. This is why Hamas co-founder’s son, Mosab Hassan Yousef, said that Americans who support the so-called Palestinians belong in an “insane asylum,” and why JihadWatch’s Daniel Greenfield wrote this week, “‘Palestine’ is a Terror State. No One From There Should Be Coming Here.” The Trump administration was perfectly right to refuse visas.

Hamas and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) are both Islamic terrorist groups, while the PA, as noted above, financially incentivizes and rewards jihad.

Anyone who claims to be from "Palestine" and presents a passport to that effect is coming out of an actual bona fide terrorist state, a place where the vast majority celebrates, funds and supports Islamic terrorist attacks.... So the reported decision by the Trump administration to reject "Palestinian" applications for visas makes sense. It’s not an actual country so such documents are worthless, but it is an actual red marker of terrorist sympathies.

A territory where the majority of people polled favored Osama bin Laden is not a territory from which we want anyone coming to the U.S., but especially not the alleged political leaders, who truly are no more than terrorists or terror sponsors. We remember how 19 terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people on 9/11 — we don’t need to allow any more rabid Islamic terrorists into our country.

