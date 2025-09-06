Redskins Should Restore Logo, Say Trump and Model Chief’s Family

The family of the Native American Indian chief who posed for the Redskins logo wants the name and logo restored, and Donald Trump is behind them 100%.

As usual, a small minority of native activists joined with a larger minority of woke, white leftists to cancel an iconic logo that featured a person of color. So Blackfeet tribal chief John Two Guns White Calf joined the growing list of trademarks that promoted and celebrated non-white people, but were inexplicably canceled by white people supposedly to fight racism. Donald Trump this week promoted Two Guns White Calf’s family’s plea on Truth Social.

On Friday, Trump shared an article from the New York Post highlighting the desire of the late chief’s family to see his face on an NFL logo again. Thomas White Calf wrote the piece, and explained, “Blackfeet Chief Two Guns White Calf was my great uncle and a great American icon. Americans know his face: he was the face of the Washington Redskins for 48 years, until he was cancelled in 2020.” White Calf thanked Trump warmly for supporting his campaign to restore the trademark.

White Calf is understandably proud of his great uncle. In fact, the late chief was the model for another famous image, too:

White Calf defended tribal traditions in our Blackfeet homeland in Montana, where many of us still live today. He went to Washington D.C. where he forced the U.S. government to honor Indian treaties. He served as a model for the U.S. Mint’s famous 1913 “Indian head” nickel. White Calf’s face is still a collector’s item.

Of course, that was before compassionate and enlightened leftists came along to tell us that honoring the native chief was racist and bigoted.

Among Two Guns White Calf’s famous friends were Teddy Roosevelt Jr. and New York Gov. Al Smith. He created President Calvin Coolidge a member of the Blackfeet Nation, and his death in 1934 made headlines.

It was no wonder that the Redskins wanted the famed chief’s face on their logo.

White Calf became the proud warrior face of the Redskins in 1972, championed by Blackfeet leader Blackie Wetzel and with support of Native Americans across the country. Cancel-culture racists decided at some point they wanted to get rid of Indian images in the public domain. The Redskins and Two Guns were their No. 1 target.

Suddenly Two Guns White Calf’s name and face were erased. What particularly galled Thomas White Calf, however, was that leftists “dehumanized” the chief, preposterously claiming that his image was a “savage and clownish mascot.” Actually, Two Guns White Calf looked the exact opposite of clownish.

But unfortunately, Thomas White Calf said, primarily thanks to the George Soros-funded National Congress of American Indians Fund, the whiners won out without ever consulting the chief’s family. The Redskins became the milquetoast Commanders. “They reduced a hero to a clown so they could remove American Indians from American history,” White Calf wrote in frustration.

He cited polling, including from The Washington Post, indicating that 90% of Indians backed the Redskins and the chief who was their symbol. “Nobody cared what Indians thought. Nobody asked the White Calf family for our opinion,” Thomas declared. That’s why he’s so grateful to Trump for championing the cause of Two Guns White Calf‘s restoration.

Thomas White Calf requested a Hall of Honor at the new Redskins stadium to celebrate Two Guns White Calf‘s legacy, ensuring natives cannot be “erased, dehumanized or forgotten.” He ended fervently, “God Bless the Blackfeet. God Bless President Trump. And God Bless the United States of America.”

