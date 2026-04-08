BREAKING: Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz, Breaks Ceasefire Again

Catherine Salgado | 1:54 PM on April 08, 2026
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

Not only did Iran’s genocidal regime begin firing on multiple Middle Eastern countries, particularly Israel, within two hours of the Tuesday ceasefire announcement, but as of today, Wednesday, it has also already begun blocking the barely reopened Strait of Hormuz again. The murderous mullahs were even less capable of controlling themselves for two weeks than we thought.

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A breaking news alert from The UK Telegraph reported at a little after noon Eastern time on April 8 that the Iranian regime was already violating its promise to reopen the economically critical Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump gave the Iranian regime two weeks, and it didn’t last two days. 

It should be blindingly obvious to the American people now why this operation against Iran’s regime, why the total destruction of that regime, is absolutely essential. You cannot make deals with people who think Allah will give them eternity in paradise for fighting to the last jihadi against you. Fundamentalist Muslims believe it is permissible to lie to the infidels in order to accomplish the aims of Jihad (see taqiyya), which is why the Iranian tyrants agreed to a ceasefire, and then immediately began bombing civilians in nearby countries.

The Telegraph’s alert stated:

Iran has stopped oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, breaching the terms of its ceasefire with the US.

The regime’s state media reported that traffic was forcibly halted in response to Israel carrying out its heaviest strikes of the war against Lebanon.

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Related: IDF Strikes Iranian Missile Sites After Devastating Iranian Ceasefire Violation

Israeli forces have already struck back against the Iranian regime since the ceasefire and the devastating barrage of missiles that violated it last night. 

When reporters asked him at a press conference on Wednesday about the continued strikes, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attributed them to miscommunication. “Iran would be wise to find a way to get the carrier pigeon to their troops out in remote locations, to know not to shoot, not to shoot any longer one-way attacks or missiles,” he said. “It takes time sometimes for ceasefires to take hold.” 

But given that the Iranian regime launched heavy bombardments of Israel, Kuwait, Iraq, and other countries in the area immediately after announcing the ceasefire, it seems questionable as to whether the strikes in the Strait of Hormuz are a result of miscommunication or are rather another proof that the Iranian regime lies now as it has for nearly half a century. And Hegseth knows enough not to trust the Iranian regime fully, which is why he followed up his statement by saying the U.S. military was prepared to strike back if ceasefire violations continue.

Notably, as Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah continued to devastate Israeli towns last night as it has for the past several years, Israeli forces naturally struck back at Hezbollah. But as reported by the Telegraph, and also by another European outlet below, the Iranian regime plans to use this as an excuse for violating the ceasefire.

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May God protect all civilians in the path of Iranian missiles and keep our American troops safe.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY TERRORISM

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