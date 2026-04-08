Melania vs. the Mean Girls

Let's put politics aside for a second.

Love or hate Donald Trump, I think we can all agree that his wife is a beautiful woman. I don't know her personally, but on top of that, she comes across as intelligent and passionate about the things she cares about, particularly children and the challenges they face.

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We can also all agree that women can be catty when it comes to other women's looks. No one wants to be the ugliest girl in the room, and I can imagine it may feel that way when you're frumpy and dumpy and standing next to Melania Trump.

The first lady is a good bit older than me, and I'll be the first to admit that I will never look like she does. Even if I work out for hours a day, go on a special diet, have all the surgery and procedures, buy all the products, and wear outfits worth tens of thousands of dollars.

But I'm okay with that. I accept it. The older I get, the more I realize that someone's physical appearance isn't nearly as important as who they are, as cliché as that sounds. While I do enjoy seeing what Melania is wearing at various events, I'm far more interested in watching her interact with sick children in a hospital, talk to people who just lost their homes to national disasters, or interact with former hostages. She truly shines in these situations.

Unfortunately, other women are not able to put that aside. Initially, I thought it was all politics — they hate Trump, so they're going to bash his wife. But now I'm beginning to think that they are just catty and jealous. They're the frumpy and dumpy — and incredibly shallow — who can't stand to be outshined by Mrs. Trump's beauty.

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Some of the latest examples of this are actress Meryl Streep and former Vogue editor Anna Wintour. I guess they're promoting a new movie, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and they had "a conversation" as part of this month's Vogue cover story. I'll admit that I partially read that article so I could write this one, and by the time I was done, I wanted to go take a shower or bleach my brain or something. It was the most pretentious, hoity-toity crap I'd ever read. These women need to get out of their limos and touch grass. Or maybe Artemis II can grab them and bring them back down to earth with it on Friday. But I digress.

Anyway, the Melania-bashing began when filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who was conducting the interview, posed the question: "Do you think about how women are meant to dress to communicate power?"

Because of all the things going on in the world right now, this is important.

Wintour responded by propping up the "women one admires:" Michelle Obama and Rama Duwaji, wife of New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani — you know, the one who cheered on Hamas on October 7 and uses racial and homophobic slurs on social media.

No, Anna, one does not admire these women. At least not one with a brain.

"Think about the women that one admires: Mrs. [Michelle] Obama comes to mind," Wintour said. "Whether she’s wearing J.Crew or Duro Olowu or Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, she always looks like herself. I’m full of admiration for New York City’s new first lady because she looks so cool and wears a lot of vintage—young and modern and also entirely herself."

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Then she added this: "To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses." There was no explanation, no breakdown of what she wears, just a blunt statement that came across as an insult and was presumably meant that way.

Streep claimed she had "so many thoughts about this" and brought up one particular outfit that Mrs. Trump wore in June 2018.

"I think the most powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said 'I Really Don’t Care, Do U?' when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated."

Nice try, Meryl, but let's add some context. The "coat" she's referring to is this one:

On June 21, 2018, Melania went to a migrant detention center wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back. pic.twitter.com/gVYefFafF3 — MythoMAGA (@MythoMAGA) January 19, 2026

As Streep says, it was green and said "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back in big white letters.

The first lady was making a surprise visit to Upbring New Hope Children's Center in McAllen, Texas. It's a shelter for migrant children who are separated from their families (not "incarcerated"). She wore the jacket on the plane ride there, but she took it off before going into the shelter and spending time with the children.

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At the time, Mrs. Trump's spokespeople said the jacket didn't mean anything, but Melania herself eventually did a couple of interviews and said it was aimed at the MSM and other left-wingers who criticize her nonstop. She called it a subtle way to push back against false narratives. If you pay attention, she often uses fashion in this manner, and that's far more powerful than anything I've seen from any other first lady.

"I want to show them I don't care. You could criticize whatever you want to say. But it will not stop me to do what I feel is right," the first lady said in an interview with ABC.

Of course, the fake news claimed it was a message to the migrant children and their families. Mrs. Trump later said that the fact that the media treated it as such took away from the real story — that these kids needed help. She's right. The media, which is constantly crying about separating families at the border, was more interested in weaving together its own little tale about her flippin' jacket than actually covering the truth behind her visit. She was there to boost morale and advocate for faster family reunifications.

But we know no one cares about the truth. Today's headlines read like "Meryl Streep Humiliated Melania Trump."

I have a feeling that the first lady is far from humiliated. She has much more going for her than both Streep and Wintour put together. Besides, she's too busy doing things that actually matter — like reuniting Ukrainian children with their families and helping bring justice to people who use AI to abuse and stalk women and children — to pay attention to what a bunch of washed-up old women with their noses in the air think about her.

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Related: 'Friends' Star Says Some Not So Nice Things About Modern TV. She's Right.

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