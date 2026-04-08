The Morning Briefing: Gavin Newsom's Wife Is a Real Piece of Work Also Plus Maybe a Witch

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Regret tacos will be served in the common area after synchronized scream therapy.

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Oh, where to begin with this one? If California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom were starring in a reality television show, an apt title for it would be, The Worst White People in America. You could actually rotate quite a cast of pasty, privileged Democrats through various episodes, but California's first fascist family would always be the most awful of the bunch.

Mrs. Newsom has been popping up in the news a lot lately, and, like so many prominent Democratic women, the more I know about her, the more I dislike her. She likes to refer to herself as California's "first partner," which no doubt gives her some woke cred on the loony left but was probably inspired by the fact that her husband looks like a lesbian who just popped out of a Subaru.

At the end of last month, Chris wrote about an interview that First Partner Jenny gave a few years ago, where she described taking the Newsom kids on a tour of red states and treating the non-coastal residents like exhibits in a zoo. It was the kind of paternalistic, actually racist condescension that white Dem elites ooze 24/7. The Newsoms manage to ooze twice as much of it.

On Tuesday, my good friend and partner in thought crime, Stephen Green, wrote a column about Her Partnership that focused on one of her more evil aspects:

"So, Steve," people ask me out of the blue all the time, "aside from wanting to use government power to ideologically emasculate little boys, is there anything to disqualify Jennifer Siebel Newsom from ever becoming First Lady?" That's when I finish my martini and ask for another because we're going to be here a while. This country has a serious problem with crazy rich white ladies who believe that money and woke ideology override parental rights — and Siebel Newsom is today's most dangerous example.

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It turns out that the missus is even more of an authoritarian psychopath than her husband. She wants to "institutionalize" her "values." Chief among these values is the progressive idiocy on gender. If Mrs. Governor Newsom has her way, kids in Pre-K might be able to transition, and the parents wouldn't have any right to know about it.

Yet another old clip of Mrs. Newsom being interviewed surfaced later yesterday. My Townhall colleague Dmitri Bolt wrote about it, and it's a real doozy. Siebel Newsom used a horrific personal tragedy to try and do some trauma bonding with prisoners at San Quentin. No, really:

Gavin Newsom's wife recalls telling prisoners at San Quentin about running over and killing her sister with a golf cart.



She said that she wasn't punished because it was an accident but that the prisoners are doing life even though theirs was "probably an accident too." pic.twitter.com/24HqCHXSZh — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 7, 2026

Even though this was darker and even more wrenching, this is in the same vein as her husband telling a black audience that he was down with the struggle because he didn't read well as a kid. Their pandering skills are weak, to say the least. They both think that they can find some commonality with the hoi polloi and pretend to be just like them. In reality, they're uber elitists who wouldn't waste any precious brunch time on the people they pretend to be like during speeches. In fact, both Governor and Mrs. Partner Newsom act as if they're intergalactic aliens who were sent to Earth to take over human bodies and are now behaving the way they think humans behave and are getting it horribly wrong.

It is a very refined, well-heeled crazy that the Newsoms exhibit, I'll give them that. There's none of Kamala Harris's drunken babbling or Hillary Clinton's, well, drunken babbling. It's still crazy, though, and should be kept safely contained in the California gulag. We can't afford to have these weirdo pod people wreaking havoc with the normie world. I would love to help Mrs. Newsom institutionalize something, but it's not her values.

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Oh, the witch thing is pure speculation on my part, but I refuse to rule out the possibility of the presence of a cauldron in the Newsom home.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We're not quite ready to call it "The Daily Mailbag" just yet but I think we're having fun. We will start with this from Bob:

Good morning! I too, was disheartened by Rubio signing on with the “Gang of Eight” … but I long ago learned that politicians are “human” … and can make mistakes. My criteria has always been “is this a pattern or a one – zee?” For instance: “Campaign Conservative” McCain was consistently a back stabber to conservatives. Lindsay Graham … not so much … but enough to be considered “unreliable”. For Marco Rubio, the “Gang of Eight” is the only issue that comes to mind. And then there’s Ben Crenshaw, who earned the name “Eyepatch” McCain … As always: keep the faith! Cheers!

Man, Dan (I've always liked Ben) Crenshaw really went off the rails in a hurry, didn't he? As soon as he started supporting red flag laws, I knew he'd never last in Texas. I still lived in Arizona when McCain first ran for Senate and voted for him. As I used to tell people, he was conservative on all of the things I needed him to be. That changed so much that by the time I moved back here in 2018, most of my conservative friends hadn't voted for him in the previous two elections. The octogenarians who still read campaign mailers sure loved him, though.

Friend of the Briefing (and Mailbag) Brice writes:

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I've never been a fan of purity tests... two reasons... I'll take any 80% ally over any Democrat... and the worst Republican is better than the best Democrat. While not all Democrat voters are communists all of their leaders are.

Exactly. And, as Kevin Downey Jr. and I are fond of saying on "Unwoke," we only call them commies because they're actually commies.

Mitch from North Carolina offered this bit of levity:

Generations hence, the game will be "Marco?!" ... "Rubio!" Thought you'd like to know.

If I had a pool, it already would be.

Thank you, email people!

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/07/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Independent

Secondary Print: Wall Street Journal

Radio: CBS

New Media: The Federalist



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Meeting with the Secretary of Agriculture

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Interview

Roosevelt Room

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Meeting with the Secretary General of NATO

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Freedom250 Reception

State Dining Room

Closed Press



Briefing Schedule:

1:00 PM Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

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