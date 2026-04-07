Tucker Carlson? You Won’t Be Seeing Him Around the White House Anymore

As the increasingly unhinged former Fox host Tucker Carlson has become progressively more anti-Israel and pro-Islamic Republic of Iran, many people have expressed concern about his continued access to the White House and President Donald Trump; however, it looks as if those concerns can now be definitively laid to rest.

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Carlson on Monday excoriated Trump for supposedly mocking Islam in his now-infamous Easter morning Truth Social post: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Tucker was enraged at this and launched into a windy and implausible explanation of why it was so terrible for Trump to mock Islam:

Who do you think you are? You're tweeting out the f-word on Easter morning? “You'll be living in hell. Just watch. Praise be to Allah.” So obviously you're mocking the religion of Iran. Okay. If you seek a religious war, that's a good idea. But by the way, no decent person mocks other people's religions. You may have a problem with the theology. Presumably you do if it's not your religion, and you can explain what that is. But to mock other people's faith is to mock the idea of faith itself. And we should never mock that, because at its core is the acknowledgement that we are not in charge of the universe. We did not build it. We won't be here at the end of it. We can destroy life. We cannot create it, because we are not God. The message of all faith at the biggest picture level is the message in our Bible, which is you are not God. And only if you think you are, do you talk this way. But it's not just mockery of Islam. And no president should mock Islam. That's not your job. This is not a theocracy. We don't go war with other theocracies to find out which theocracy is more effective. We are not a theocracy. And God willing, we never will be, because theocracies corrupt the religion. No, this is a mockery, not just of Islam. It's a mockery of Christianity. To send out a tweet with the f-word on Easter morning, promising the murder of civilians and then saying “Praise be to Allah” without explaining any of it. You are mocking me and every other Christian because we're Christians. We can't support that. That is evil. That is an intentional desecration of beauty and truth, which is the definition of evil.

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There is so much wrong with this that it would take more than one column to straighten out, but here’s a lightning summary: Trump is not seeking a religious war; he is recognizing that the Iranian mullahs have been waging a religious war against the U.S. since 1979. If “no decent person mocks other people’s religions,” then the prophet Elijah was not a decent person, as he mocks Baal and his priests (I Kings 18:27). To mock other people’s faith is not to mock the idea of faith itself, but to call attention to the absurdity that is frequently manifest in false religions, so as to demonstrate their falsity. Carlson, who frequently reminds us that he is a Christian, should be aware of all this.

Mocking other people’s faith is not tantamount to establishing a theocracy; in this conflict with Iran, it is more akin to the widespread mockery of Hitler and Nazism that was common during World War II. Mocking the Führer did not amount to establishing a rival National Socialist state, and mocking Islam now in the context of Iran doesn’t establish a rival theocracy. And mocking a false religion does not equate to mocking every other religion, or Christianity in particular.

Above all, Carlson is wrong in terming Islam “the religion of Iran.” He appears unaware of the fact that a startling 2020 survey showed that a majority of Iranians are so disgusted with Islam itself after 47 years of the Islamic Republic that they don’t even consider themselves Muslim anymore.

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Carlson, meanwhile, also called for mass insubordination:

If you work in the White House or in the U.S. military, now it's time to say no, absolutely not, and say it directly to the president, no. In case you're thinking about using some weapon of mass destruction against the population of Iran, in whose name we “liberated Iran,” we killed their religious leader for their benefit. Do you remember that? This was last month. Those people who are in direct contact with the president need to say, no, I'll resign. I'll do whatever I can do legally to stop this, because this is insane. And if given the order, I'm not carrying it out. Figure out the codes on the football yourself.

Asked about all this, Trump was brusque: “Tucker’s a low-IQ person that has absolutely no idea what’s going on. He calls me all the time; I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools.” Underscoring Trump’s statement here was the fact that Iranians worldwide celebrated the death of their “religious leader,” who was actually a brutal and bloodthirsty dictator who used terror as a weapon to keep his disaffected people in line.

Tucker Carlson? Don’t expect to be seeing him around the White House anymore.

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