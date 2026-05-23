When Reality Bites: Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Jamie Raskin

Lying politicians are nothing new in American politics, so we do well to always recall Jonathan Swift's warning that "falsehood flies and the truth comes limping after it." But the good news is that in the age of the internet, there is no reason why truth cannot also fly.

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Thus, today is the first installment of what will likely make frequent appearances in these pages: "When Reality Bites — a Lying Politician With Actual Facts." In today's edition, Reality Bites Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrats, respectively, from Georgia and Maryland. Do not be surprised when future installments feature Republicans, because lying in politics is an equal opportunity character flaw.

Now, Ossoff has been pushing this falsehood as fact: "The Medicaid program has been gutted... cut to make room in the budget for a tax cut that went overwhelmingly to top earners. Our priorities are out of whack right now." The Georgia Democrat was referring to the historic tax cuts included in President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) of 2025.

Ossoff pointed to hospitals, nursing homes and medical centers in Georgia that he claimed were being forced to cut back on critically needed services as a result of Trump's tax cuts for the rich.

So, Sen. Ossoff, meet Just Facts, a non-partisan, non-profit government and politics research watchdog that thrives on comparing the facts with spurious claims such as yours regarding Medicaid.

Here's what Just Facts found:

"IN FACT, the BBB only cuts Medicaid for able-bodied loafers, illegal immigrants, other aliens, fraudsters, and states like California that exploited the program. Meanwhile, the portion of the U.S. population receiving Medicaid has more than doubled since 2000 , while the poverty rate is the same (emphasis added)."

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Here are the specifics, according to Just Facts' researchers:

To receive Medicaid, the BBB requires “nonpregnant, nondisabled adults, aged 19 through 64” who don’t have a “dependent child under the age of 14” to “complete a minimum of 80 hours” per “month” of “work,” “community service, or enrollment in an education program.”

The BBB prevents illegal immigrants and other aliens from receiving Medicaid under executive fiats that make them “lawfully present” for the purpose of receiving government benefits, even though they don’t have “legal status” to be in the United States.

The BBB contains a range of fraud prevention measures such as “address verification” and “ensuring deceased individuals do not remain enrolled” in Medicaid, which has the second-highest level of improper payments among all federal programs.

The BBB stops states such as California from using a tax kickback scheme to obtain more federal money for Medicaid, which is fungible and can be used to fund comprehensive Medicaid coverage for illegal immigrants, as California does for 1.7 million aliens.

The BBB lowers the max copay for Medicaid recipients who are not poor from $100 to $35, and requires states that charge them no copays to at least charge them something, in accord with gold standard studies which found that no-copay Medicaid coverage increases expensive visits to emergency rooms for “conditions that may be most readily treatable in primary care settings.”

The portion of the U.S. population receiving Medicaid has risen from 12% in 2000 to 26% in 2024, while the poverty rate was 11% in 2000 and 2024.

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In other words, the Georgia senator is free to think Medicaid is being cut, when it fact it's being reformed to rid it of waste, fraud and abuse, so that needed services are better able to reach those in need.

He's also free to think pigs can fly when we're not watching them, and that D.B. Cooper spent all that ransom money he got from hijacking a Northwest Orient commercial airliner and is now flipping burgers alongside Elvis in an obscure little town in Oregon.

And speaking of tall tales, that brings us to the Maryland Democrat, Mr. Raskin, the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, who would have you believe that Trump has established a “huge slush fund” for his “private militia of insurrectionists, rioters, and white supremacists, including those who brutally beat police officers on January 6, 2021.”

Uh, no, Mr. Raskin. Here are the specifics, according to Just Facts' researchers:

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Now, who will be the next lying politician to be introduced to reality here on the pages of PJ Media? Until next time ...