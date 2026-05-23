Greg Gutfeld’s Reaction to the DNC's 2024 Election Autopsy Was Epic

Greg Gutfeld had some thoughts on the Democratic National Committee's 2024 election autopsy. Characteristically, he didn't hold back.

"People keep asking, why did it take so long to release the autopsy?" Gutfeld said on The Five on Thursday. "Well, they were waiting for Kamala's toxicology report to come back."

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Once he got past the jokes, though, Gutfeld made a genuinely sharp observation about what the autopsy actually avoided. The DNC report skipped over the cultural issues that arguably cost Democrats the most ground with voters. Gutfeld argued that omission was entirely intentional. If you're not going to fix something, you're not going to admit it was a problem in the first place.

"The ones that mattered were the cultural issues," he said. "They weren't brought up here, and they weren't mentioned, especially trans, because they haven't changed their positions on them. So you don't. If you're not gonna fix the problem, you sure as hell aren't gonna own up to it. You know, you're gonna talk about Trump instead."

That's a pretty clean summary of what the autopsy was: a document designed to assign blame without requiring the party to change anything that might upset its activist base. Gutfeld pointed out that this strategy has a ceiling, because if the underlying positions stay the same, voters will keep noticing.

He then traced his own history with the transgender debate back to 2011 and 2012, when he says he first started covering trans-related stories when it was largely about bathrooms. His reasoning at the time wasn't about the small number of people directly affected. It was about what the debate revealed.

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"I targeted this for a very important reason, because I saw the intimidation, the tactics that would occur when it happened," Gutfeld explained. "And I figured that if I persuaded people on the importance of fighting this battle, it would matter. It wasn't a marginal issue. You know, you could say, I remember the argument, it's only a few trans people. That wasn't the point. It was an attempt to engineer, re-engineer biology and silence anyone who dare questioned it."

He framed the trans debate as a kind of diagnostic test for a broader cultural problem, and it goes well beyond any single policy or identity group.

"Why was the trans issue so important to challenge?" Gutfeld asked. "Because people still ask me this — usually when I'm out in the street signing autographs — I’ll tell you why. It diagnosed, and it exploited the fatal flaw of cultural relativism. That's the unlocked door where any idea that is detached from truth could enter."

Once that door is open, Gutfeld argued, it doesn't matter what walks through it. The specific issue almost becomes incidental.

"It just so happened that it was trans, but it didn't have to be," he said. "You know, trans women are women — that got in. But it could have been anything else. 60-year-olds are now 40. A morbidly obese person is now fit. Horses are people. Cantaloupes could have rights. It's all the same. Any position where truth is surrendered to the prevailing wishes of the mob would become the order of the day and would compel you to obey."

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Related: The DNC’s 2024 Autopsy Is Here, and Oh Boy, It’s a Dumpster Fire

"It was a flex of the unravelers," he said. "The people who said, ‘If we could do this, there's no such thing as truth anywhere.’”

🚨 GREG GUTFELD JUST TORCHED THE DNC’S PATHETIC “AUTOPSY” REPORT



“If you aren’t going to FIX the problem, you sure as hell aren’t going to OWN UP to it!”



The Democrats spent millions on their post-election soul-searching report… and it’s the most flimsy, delusional,… pic.twitter.com/B7vTuHwI8t — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 21, 2026

In the end, Democrats aren’t willing to say out loud what everyone else has already figured out: that the cultural left cost them the election, and no amount of process reform is going to fix that.

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