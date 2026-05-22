Some Losing Candidates Prove That the Voters Were Right to Reject Them

Chris Queen | 4:54 PM on May 22, 2026
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

A candidate can spend months trying to convince voters he’s something he isn’t, but how he behaves after losing often tells the truth better than any campaign mailer ever could. I discovered this week how some candidates — or at least their campaign teams — can prove that not voting for them was the wisest move I could’ve made.

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In my district, Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, State Rep. Houston Gaines (R-120th District), handily won the primary against Ryan Millsap, a real estate investor who carpetbagged his way from Hollywood to this district, and Jeff Baker, whom I’ve never heard of (apparently, he's a plumber).

I’ve followed Gaines’ career in the General Assembly, and when he decided to run after Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) ran for Senate, I knew that the 10th was in safe hands. I’ve gotten to know him since the campaign started, and I consider him a friend.

Gaines won handily.

The day after the primary, I was still on vacation but driving to eat lunch with a friend of mine. Millsap’s campaign signs were strewn all over public rights-of-way. That’s where you saw the vast majority of the signs, rather than in people’s yards. I laughed because apparently blanketing corners and the sides of roads is no match for being a good candidate. Then I posted on X:

Was it petty? Yeah. Was it worth it? You bet it was.

About three hours later, the Millsap for America X account replied with this graphic:

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Classy, amirite?

For the record, I’m straight, and there was no basis for Millsap or his campaign account to imply otherwise. Also, that’s not me in the graphic. Houston is married to his wife, and the other guy on the left is a Turning Point USA volunteer who isn’t gay, either.

The factual errors are bad enough. The real tell is that Team Millsap thought that “gay” was a useful insult after their candidate lost.

It’s a sore loser move to be sure. I reposted his reply on Friday:

The sentence that “Show More” breaks up reads, “Classy stuff from a guy voters rejected by a mile.” It’s not the first time Millsap has looked less like a stand-up guy and more like a cheap-shot artist.

In March, Greg Bluestein reported at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about Millsap: “He also will confront questions about racist and antisemitic sentiments he shared in text messages that surfaced in court filings and a joint investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ProPublica. Millsap has apologized for ‘any and all pain my words have caused.’”

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What was in those texts? Nicole Carr wrote on Substack that Millsap was reportedly "exchanging racist text messages about ‘F*****g Black people,’ the way Black folks smell, ‘nasty Jews,’ and other antisemitic tropes.”

But it gets better — or worse if you're Millsap. He tried so hard to position himself as a conservative, but when he worked in the film industry, he came out hard against Georgia’s pro-life LIFE Act. It’s a weird flex for someone who claimed that he was “always been 100% against abortion.” In debates, Gaines said that Millsap reportedly donated to Democrats as recently as 2022.

Maya Angelou famously said that when someone shows you who he is, believe him the first time. In politics, some candidates are kind enough to show you again after they lose. When a losing candidate shows voters who he really is, they ought to believe him — and thank themselves for rejecting him when they had the chance.

PJ Media keeps exposing the phonies, the cheap-shot artists, and the political operators who count on voters not paying attention. If you appreciate fearless conservative commentary that calls out the pretenders and backs the real fighters, now is the perfect time to join PJ Media VIP. Use promo code FIGHT today and get 60% off. Don’t wait — the Left won’t stop, the fake conservatives won’t stop, and neither will we.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is the Managing Editor at PJ Media. He’s a UGA alum (#DGD), a Georgia Bulldogs loyalist by birthright and conviction, an amateur Disney historian, and a Certified Bourbon Steward who promises not to lecture you about mash bills.

Subscribe to his free Substack, buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM GEORGIA GOP REPUBLICAN PARTY

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