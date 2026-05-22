After L.A. Times Hit Piece, Spencer Pratt Reveals Price of Fence on Burned Property

After Spencer Pratt replied to critiques of his residency by noting he was staying at L.A.’s Hotel Bel-Air, The Los Angeles Times then went on the attack by revealing his high hotel bills with great fanfare. Pratt then exposed the price of a temporary fence around his burned-out property, which would be more than three times as much.

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Pratt and his family lost their beautiful home in the Pacific Palisades as part of the arson-triggered fires exacerbated by poor Democrat management in early 2025. As Pratt’s campaign for LA mayor gathers momentum, The Los Angeles Times issued a May 22 smear piece: “Spencer Pratt’s campaign spent more than $15,000 at pricey Hotel Bel-Air.”

The leftist rag accused Pratt of spending $1,800 at Komos Tequila, but admitted it was for an event. It is hardly unusual for candidates to hold campaign events in nice venues, and in fact, Pratt's seems to have been quite low-budget. Notably, Pratt’s Democrat opponent, Mayor Karen Bass, recently held a campaign fundraiser all the way in New York, and tickets for the event were reportedly up to $1,800 each.

i got in this race because Karen Bass let my entire town burn down while drinking in Ghana https://t.co/pUNV9VITew — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 22, 2026

Unsurprisingly, Pratt is disgusted by the L.A. Times' double standards. He posted on X a breakdown of costs for what it would take to build just a fence around his burned property, even before any structures in which he might live. It would be an estimated $38,400 for materials, $9,300 for labor to install the fence, and $7,155 for overhead and fees, with the total at nearly $55,000.

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It seemed cheaper and more secure than putting the fence around my dirt lot where Karen Bass let my house burn down 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ivqqCBxl9K pic.twitter.com/rCBhKCpqep — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 22, 2026

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The reality is this has nothing to do with the hotel’s price or Pratt’s personal wealth. Bass has a net worth of between $1.5 million and $3 million, even though she receives an annual salary of around $300,000. She built up her wealth during her time in politics and has increased her own mayoral budget while slashing other, more necessary budgets and firing city employees, according to Gazette Direct. In Pratt’s case, lefty media was first dissatisfied that he had moved his family out of Los Angeles to Santa Barbara after the fires, and then, when it turned out he was living in L.A. still, they had to find another angle to bash him. That seems to be griping about his hotel bills.

Curious how can the LA Times call itself the LA Times when they live in the city of El Segundo? https://t.co/3I0Vzys1as — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 22, 2026

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The L.A. Times' smear piece does little toward proving anything except the growing panic of Democrats who see that Pratt just might actually win this race, and with far less money spent than elitist Bass is spending.

Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down pic.twitter.com/Zes4VRdZxX — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 18, 2026

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