Democrats Vote Against a Women's History Museum. Can You Guess Why?

House Democrats just killed a bill to build a Smithsonian American Women's History Museum on the National Mall. Can you guess the reason why?

It should come as no surprise that the Democrats objected to the museum because Republicans had the audacity to define "women" as biological women.

Advertisement

The bill failed 204-216, with every single Democrat voting no. A handful of conservative Republicans also voted against it (more on them in a moment), but the real story is Democrats torpedoing a museum they had previously championed, all because the word "biological" showed up in the text.

"A women's history museum is supposed to be dedicated to women, period," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, (R-N.Y.), the bill's sponsor, said. She called the Democrats' reversal "ludicrous" after "overwhelmingly co-sponsoring this bill," just to "pull their support… because the word 'biological' was inserted."

Democrats spent years pushing for this museum. They co-sponsored the legislation in droves. The moment Republicans added language specifying that the museum would be "dedicated to preserving, researching, and presenting the history, achievements, and lived experiences of biological women in the United States," the whole coalition fell apart.

The amended bill also bars the museum from depicting "any biological male as female" and codifies language from a Trump executive order that had already prohibited transgender individuals from being included in a women's history museum. Democrats labeled it a "poison pill."

Speaker Mike Johnson had a more pointed reaction.

Advertisement

"The addition of the word 'biological' made them all run for the hills," Johnson said. "If that's controversial in the Democratic Party, we're in serious trouble — the party that purports to support women, demanding that the museum include biological men."

Democrats did offer another excuse. Led by Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.), chairwoman of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, they also objected to a provision granting the president 180 days to designate an “alternative site” for the museum, arguing it would hand too much control to Trump. "They amended the bill to give Trump and his allies unregulated power over what content and which women can be included in the museum, and the museum's location," Leger Fernandez said. "A museum about women, fought for and supported by women, should not be controlled by one man."

ICYMI: The Left Tried to Destroy Kash Patel. Crime Data Just Vindicated Him.

Malliotakis called that argument a cover for their real reason they objected to the bill. She said Democrats "are going to have to explain to their voters why they believe this museum should not be built and why they believe that there should be transgender exhibits in it."

And you better believe that's a question worth repeating loudly, especially heading into 2026.

Advertisement

On the Republican side, a small group of conservatives also voted no, but they had solid reasons. Some cited concerns that the museum isn't necessary and might become a vehicle for left-wing content. One source close to their thinking argued that "American women are already proudly honored across the Smithsonian — from pioneers and patriots to scientists and leaders." The source warned, "We don't need another taxpayer-funded museum that risks becoming a shrine to abortion activists like Margaret Sanger or the latest progressive cause." Those aren't unreasonable concerns. A new institution with a blank mandate and a leftist staff has a way of drifting far from its original purpose, and history is full of examples. So, maybe the museum is better off not happening anyway.

Still, the bigger and more revealing story is on the Democrat side. They had every opportunity to build a women's history museum.

They chose transgender ideology instead.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.