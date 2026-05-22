An Afghan Migrant Finds a New Way to Celebrate Diversity in the UK

One of the glories of diversity, which is our strength, you know, as leftists still insist on reminding us, is that it’s so… diverse. Enlightened people from all over the world, free from the encumbrances of Christianity, whiteness, and other evils of the West, come into our countries with so very, very much to teach us. And the native people of those countries, mired so long in the miasma of racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia, insanityphobia, and whatnot, have so very, very much to learn. That’s why diversity deserves to be so fervently celebrated. One new arrival to Britain has shown us a new way to celebrate it.

Advertisement

The Sun reported Friday that a Muslim migrant from Afghanistan went into Morrisons, a supermarket chain in Britain, and started patiently explaining to the benighted folks inside that their moral compass was skewed. He did not, however, explain this with words. Instead, “Milad Panjshiri, 22, stormed into the store in Bradford, West Yorkshire, clutching a six-inch blade before trashing aisles and waving the weapon at a worker.”

The Sun adds that “horror footage shows Panjshiri stalking the supermarket’s aisles brandishing the knife, using it to knock bottles from the shelves. Smashed glass can be seen strewn across the floor as he makes his way down the aisle causing carnage.”

🇬🇧 Afghan migrant goes on knife rampage inside a supermarket



An Afghan migrant, identified as Milad Panjshiri, entered a supermarket in Bradford armed with a 6-inch knife.



He stormed through the aisles, smashing wine bottles, stabbing merchandise, and waving the blade at staff.… pic.twitter.com/HULaw5V3qD — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 22, 2026

This is more than a little misleading. Panjshiri wasn’t committing mayhem for its own sake. He wasn’t simply knocking random merchandise off the shelves. Video of the incident that circulated widely on Friday shows beyond any doubt that the bottles Panjshiri is destroying are filled with wine. He isn’t engaging in indiscriminate destruction; he is calling the British people to adhere to his Islamic moral code.

Advertisement

And he is taking his time in doing so. The video shows Panjshiri ambling along at a slow, leisurely pace down Morrisons’ wine aisle, pausing a couple of times to use the knife he is holding to knock a few wine bottles off the shelf. Then, carefully making sure that he doesn’t hurt himself stepping on broken glass, he moves down the aisle and does it again.

Given the fact that he was holding a good-sized knife, it’s understandable that “dozens of shoppers, including elderly customers, were ushered out of the busy supermarket after staff sounded the fire alarm amid fears for public safety.” One eyewitness saw Panjshiri “tapping the knife on his leg” and then walking up to “a female employee and waved the blade at her.”

Although the video is just making the rounds now, the incident actually took place in December 2025. On Friday, he was sentenced to eighteen months in prison, which means he will be out in six or eight months and able to celebrate diversity upon more wine bottles. Meanwhile, “the Afghan national, of Deneside Terrace, Bradford, refused to leave his prison cell for sentencing and was dealt with in his absence.” And inevitably, his attorney “said mental health issues were a factor in Panjshiri’s behaviour.”

Advertisement

Related: Covering for Islam

There they go again. A man plowed his car into a crowd in Italy, and he was mentally ill. A man knocks wine off the shelves in Britain, and he is mentally ill as well. How remarkable it is that so many mentally ill people express their disability by acting in full accord with Islamic doctrine and law!

One wonders if officials in Nigeria’s Sharia-adherent Kano state are mentally ill as well. AFP reported back in Feb. 2022 that the Islamic religious police in Kano destroyed nearly four million bottles of beer because “sale and consumption of alcohol is prohibited in the predominantly Muslim region.” That’s because the sale and consumption of alcohol are also prohibited in Islamic law. The Qur’an says: “O you who have believed, indeed, intoxicants, gambling, stone altars, and divining arrows are but defilement from the work of Satan, so avoid it that you may be successful” (5:90).

Well, sure. And so Britain should celebrate the generosity of Milad Panjshiri, who took the time out of his busy day to show the British people how far astray they have gone by offering wine for sale in supermarkets. Panjshiri need not worry, however, for Britain’s future. The way things are going there, millions of British citizens will eventually join him in demanding the full implementation of Sharia, and then neither he nor anyone else will have to worry about wine in Morrisons anymore.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.