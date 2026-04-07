U.S. Pounds Oil Keystone Kharg Island As Iranian Regime Remains Defiant

The Trump administration ordered preliminary strikes on Kharg Island, the jewel of the Iranian oil trade, as his deadline for the terrorist Iranian regime to surrender approaches quickly.

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Fox News announced on the morning of Tuesday, April 7, that an unnamed senior U.S. official spoke with Fox’s chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin to confirm the strikes on Kharg Island's “bunkers, radar station, [and] ammunition storage” overnight. President Donald Trump‘s ultimatum to the terrorist Iranian regime to reopen the Straits of Hormuz and acknowledge defeat or face unprecedented devastation had a deadline of Tuesday night.

The U.S. launches airstrikes on Iran's Kharg Island



Kharg Island is Iran’s main oil export hub and handles the vast majority of the country’s oil shipments pic.twitter.com/ZpbUH2R8HW — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 7, 2026

The UK Telegraph reported about the Kharg Island strikes, “Missiles hit a dock, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps base and an airport on the crucial export hub, which is responsible for transporting 90 per cent of Iran’s oil.”

Kharg Island is a small island in the northern Persian Gulf that is indeed at the center of Iranian oil exports, and is therefore absolutely crucial to the regime’s financial solvency and continued hold on power. The Iranian regime can load and ship millions of barrels of oil from Kharg Island every day — under ordinary circumstances, that is. Since the joint Israeli-U.S. Operation Epic Fury began, it has not been ordinary circumstances.

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Fox News also reported that after warning Iranian civilians to stay off trains in the country, the Israeli government is now striking Iranian railways, their systems, and bridges. So far, most of the Operation Epic Fury strikes on infrastructure considered connected to civilian purposes have been Israeli, while the United States has focused on specifically military targets. It appears that that is changing.

Related: Trump: ‘A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight’

Besides his fiery Easter Sunday warning to the Iranian regime that its leaders will face hell if they don’t surrender, President Trump doubled down on Tuesday morning. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” he ominously declared. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

In a somewhat cryptic statement since the long-time terrorist regime remains in power, Trump continued, “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

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The Kharg Island strikes were certainly a preliminary, both the first phase of what is likely to be a heavy bombardment Tuesday night and a warning to the Iranian regime, giving the murderous mullahs one last chance to surrender.

Please remember all American and Israeli soldiers in your prayers, along with freedom-loving Persian civilians, who look to the day of their liberation.

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