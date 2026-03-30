Jennifer Newsom Took Her Kids on a ‘Red State Tour’ to Gawk at the Conservative Peasants

Jennifer Seidel Newsom calls herself California’s “first partner.” Once you’re finished retching over that, check out this story that I caught wind of this week. It might prove that she’s more odious than her husband.

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In 2023, the Newsoms took their four kids on a little trip. They didn’t visit a theme park, a national park, or a beach. No, the “first partner” took the kids on a trip to “red states” so that they could see how backward and racist conservatives are.

Check out this exchange:

Jen Psaki: You took your four kids on this trip. You're here in Alabama now. Why was it important to you to take them on this trip to red states and learn about the history in our country? Newsom: Mm. That's a great question. Well, I don't think, or I know for a fact, that we don't get all of this history in our schools. And it's part of enlivening them, building their curiosity, expanding their hearts, their empathy, so that they themselves can be the change they wish to see in the world and recognize that, you know, we have work to do, and that we have healing to do, and so that they can be, you know, use their voices to stand up and speak out when they see pain and suffering and bullying and racism and misogyny around them. Psaki: You want them to see it so that they know. Newsom: I do. Um, I'm a truth seeker. They need to know the truth.

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In 2023 Gavin Newsom did what he called a "Red State" tour and visited Alabama, Florida and a few other red states.



Newsom's wife said she brought her children to the red states so they could learn about racism, sexism, and bullying first hand. pic.twitter.com/CBx8gfUBc9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 29, 2026

This exchange isn’t doing much good for my blood pressure or my sanctification. Newsom basically equated conservative America with hate.

Related: In Canada, Biblical Christianity Is Being Rebranded as ‘Hate’

Here’s the thing: Conservative states have some bad things that happened in their history, but so have more liberal areas. New York was the epicenter of discrimination against Italian and Irish immigrants for decades, and Newsom’s precious California led the way in interning Japanese Americans during World War II.

This is typical left-wing performative behavior. Taking a “tour” of red states for the purpose of going on mainstream media to parrot the “suffering and bullying and racism and misogyny” that supposedly goes on in these states.

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“First Partner” Jennifer Newsom looks down her elitist California nose at red-state rubes and smiles her smug little smile about educating her children on how the backward and unenlightened live. (And don’t think it’s lost on me that she’s saying this from Alabama; I guarantee you that Southerners get a double helping of Newsom’s invective.) Meanwhile, her hubby is running the Tarnished Golden State into the ground and has designs on doing the same to the entire country.

Newsom claims to be a "truth-seeker," but the only thing she really looks for is her cosseted left-wing narrative, which she flaunts at the expense of hard-working people in states that are more prosperous than her own. Could anybody be more out of touch — and not even care about it?

If you’re tired of being treated like a backward extra in the left’s moral vanity tour, it’s a good time to become a PJ Media VIP. VIP membership gives you ad-free access to exclusive columns, podcasts, and behind-the-scenes analysis from writers who aren’t afraid to call out smug elite nonsense for what it is. Right now, you can get 60% off a new VIP membership with the promo code FIGHT.