In Canada, Biblical Christianity Is Being Rebranded as ‘Hate’

I remember seeing a comedian on TV years ago who mocked Canadians as “nice people with brown hair.” These days, you wouldn’t use the word “nice” to describe many Canadians.

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My colleague Rick Moran wrote a piece on Saturday morning about how antisemitism is rife in Canada. Rick wrote:

The explosion of antisemitic hate directed at Canadian Jews is without precedent in Canada. Rather than address the hate with concrete action, political, cultural, and religious leaders in Canada could only offer sympathetic words and the "This isn't us" bromide. Except that it is you, Canada. And your tolerance for hate is driving your Jewish friends and neighbors into hiding.

It’s not just Jews who are facing discrimination in Canada. The House of Commons recently passed a bill that criminalized parts of the Bible that don’t fall in line with the doctrines of wokeness.

On Wednesday, LifeSite News reported:

The majority of Canadian MPs have voted to pass a Liberal bill that will allow the criminalization of religious expression and belief when quoting parts of the Bible, including about homosexuality and gender. Early Wednesday evening, MPs from the Liberal Party and the Bloc Québécois, in a 186–137 vote, passed Bill C-9, known as the “Combatting Hate Act.” Conservatives, NDP, and Green Party MPs voted against the bill in a rare form of unity among the usually opposing parties.

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As we’ve come to expect from leftists all over the globe, the traditional values that have been part of the fabric of civilization for centuries now constitute “hate” that governments must stamp out. The Conservatives tried to amend the bill, but that effort failed.

“With the passage of Bill C-9 in the House, Christians and pro-life advocates will almost certainly face an entirely new level of hostility, as the door swings open to actual persecution under a cloak of supposed legality,” said pastor and Campaign Life Coalition’s (CLC) Campaigns Manager David Cooke.

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“We must prepare for the battle ahead,” Cooke added.

“The battle to defend religious freedom in Canada has now moved to the Senate, which, unfortunately, Justin Trudeau has spent the past decade stacking with anti-Christian bigots like Kristopher Wells, a radical LGBT activist who I suspect will relish the opportunity to criminalize parts of the Bible as ‘hate speech,’” CLC’s Director of Political Operations Jack Fonseca said.

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“We call upon all people of goodwill to flood senators with phone calls, emails, social media comments, and, if possible, personal visits. For those who are Christian, we also encourage these efforts to be reinforced spiritually through extra prayer and fasting between now and the final third reading vote in the Senate. God answers those who ask for help,” he added.

Pray that cooler heads prevail in the Senate and that this odious bill can either undergo changes in the amendment process or go down in defeat. Canadian Christians deserve better treatment than this.

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