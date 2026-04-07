Concern Trolling and Character Assassination — Dems Are Definitely Sweating 'Vance 2028'

The unofficial start to the 2028 presidential nomination cycle begins now. It won't really be "official" until the primary debates begin in the summer of 2027, of course, but there are telltale signs that it's already kicking off. Despite not being the news-controlling powerhouses that they used to be, mainstream media outlets and their multitudes of biased hacks are still working off of old playbooks. One of their oldest tricks is to tear down the Republican who worries them most regarding any given election. It's no secret that the monster under their beds for 2028 is Vice President JD Vance.

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By all appearances, the vice president is living his best life while serving during President Donald Trump's second term. He is, as we have discussed many times, a far more stalwart supporter of the president's than former Veep Mike Pence ever was. Even when Vance is verbally smacking down a hostile fake journalist from the MSM, he is visibly having a good time. For the most part, he's the very picture of a happy political warrior.

Someone should tell Vice President Vance that The New York Times is oh-so worried about him. Leftist mega-hack Dana Milbank posted a guest Op-Ed titled, "How Much Humiliation Can Vance Take?" I'll give you a three-paragraph sample of Milbank's steaming pile of internet manure:

Over and over in recent years, Mr. Vance struck devil’s bargains, first to gain a Senate seat and then to become Mr. Trump’s No. 2. He embraced the anti-immigrant stances he once called “reprehensible” and other dark elements of the MAGA movement in hopes of positioning himself as its next leader. What once might have been a cruise to the 2028 Republican presidential nomination now looks more like a run through the Strait of Hormuz. Mr. Vance is experiencing a version of the pain experienced by other ambitious Republicans who embraced Mr. Trump only to see themselves used and (eventually) discarded by him. The ethnonationalist right to which Mr. Vance tethered himself now appears to be faltering at home and abroad. The Iran war has exposed a rift in the MAGA movement, alienating those who believed Mr. Trump’s “I’m not going to start a war” promise — and then watched the “America first” president bomb Yemen, Somalia, Syria, Nigeria, Iraq and Venezuela while threatening Cuba and Greenland.

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Let's start at the top of that excerpt. The nonexistent "devil's bargains" are part of a longtime double standard in the mainstream media. If a Democrat does a hard and quick 180 on an issue — like "good Catholic" Joe Biden becoming an abortion champion — the Dem is said to have evolved on the issue. If a Republican does the same — especially if it involves embracing President Trump — he's portrayed as having abandoned his principles.

It's just plain adorable that little Dana thinks that Vance's chances for the Republican nomination have taken some kind of hit recently. That's all I'll type about that because I can't laugh in Milbank's face and give him a noogie from the internet.

The last paragraph is one of those pure alt-reality things we see from the left every day now. It starts with a more turgid way of insisting that Trump is the leader of a vast white supremacist group then speeds headlong into the nonsense that we haven't had military success in Iraq or Venezuela. It's an egocentric word barf that proceeds from the mentally unwell premise that Milbank's backyard sandbox is the real world.

As we know, there are no rules in the leftist media world, so they're full-time peddlers of biased fiction now. Actually, Milbank has been at this for a very long time. Until the end of last month, he'd spent over a quarter century writing for The Washington Post. It's a perfect snapshot of just how incestuous the MSM is that Milbank ends up in the NYT's Opinion section two-and-a-half weeks after his last WaPo piece.

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In Tuesday's Morning Briefing I wrote that I'd written a serious piece about Marco Rubio for Andrew Breitbart's "Big Journalism" when Rubio was first running for Senate. I was writing about a hit piece on Rubio not unlike this one on Vance that was written by — you guessed it — Dana Milbank. That was in 2010. When I said it was an old playbook, I meant it.

For decades, the hostile Dem propagandists in the MSM have crafted hit pieces out of whole cloth to go after Republican candidates. We saw it during the runup to 2024, when the Democrats thought that their lawfare was going to be successful in keeping Trump off of the ballot. They then tasked their flying monkeys to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who they perceived as the next biggest threat.

During the 2008 presidential campaign, the MSM was reporting that Republican frontrunner John McCain had had an extramarital affair. It was an untrue story. At the same time, they were actively suppressing the very real story about Democratic candidate John Edwards — a heavy favorite to be chosen for the Veep spot on the ticket — who had not only had an affair, but had fathered a child out of wedlock. All while his wife was dying from cancer.

The National Enquirer had to break that one.

JD Vance is obviously not a candidate for 2028 yet, but the political tea leaves for this one aren't difficult to read. The Democrats know that he is the most formidable foe on the horizon and that he will carry on President Trump's vision for the Republic. That terrifies them. So, instead of looking into whether or not Eric Swalwell is a serial sexual predator, they're probably sifting through Vance's garbage.

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The closer we get to 2028, the worse this will get, of course. If Vance is the frontrunner then, I don't worry about him handling it. One thing he's shown time and again is that he's very good at counter-punching blatant Dem media falsehoods.

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