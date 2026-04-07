Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, U.S. Installation Amid Ceasefire Announcement

Catherine Salgado | 9:15 PM on April 07, 2026
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Just after the United States announced a ceasefire with the Iranian regime, that regime launched ballistic missiles at civilian targets in Israel. Another missile salvo reportedly targeted a U.S. base or diplomatic installation in Iraq, though that strike might have occurred just before the ceasefire. In any case, I think the Iranian regime achieved a new record for a shortest ceasefire ever, even outdoing its terror proxy Hamas, which is stunning.

Advertisement

Of course Donald Trump wants the war to end — who outside of crazed jihad-lovers in America would not rather have peace? — but the question is whether we can trust the Iranian regime. Trump did indicate the ceasefire was temporary, up to two weeks, likely as a test, and it seems the Iranian regime couldn't wait to illustrate for the president just how temporary the ceasefire was to be. 

Fox News reported that an Iranian barrage bombarded Israel just after the ceasefire announcement. An Iranian media account called The Hormuz Letter claimed Iranian missiles were targeting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and a U.S. base in Baghdad as well, and that the missile launch occurred just after the ceasefire announcement. Just yesterday, Iranian missiles killed two generations of the same family in Haifa, Israel.

Notably, the Iranian regime comment on the ceasefire came from Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who very recently issued the most extreme threats against the United States. His ceasefire statement was not humble snf did not at all have the tenor of a leader whose side is losing a conflict. He merely declared that as "POTUS" evidently agreed to the Iranian regime framework for negotiations, "our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations." That's what he calls constant bombings on civilians.

Advertisement

Related: Why Do Iranian Leaders’ Families Live in U.S. If They Love Sharia Tyranny?

As of the end of March, Araghchi claimed the U.S. operation “closed the doors of diplomacy forever” and, after Iran repeatedly hit Israeli civilian targets, promised to show “zero restraint.” Araghchi has worked for the Iranian regime in various offices for around 30 years as it built up its domestic dictatorship and its international terrorist network. It's not exactly surprising that he's still talking arrogantly to the "great Satan" America while bombing Israeli civilians and U.S. soldiers.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry today shared a clip of an Iranian regime official talking about how Iranians must sacrifice their civilians and kill Israelis so they can take over Jerusalem, all translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). A few days ago, an Iranian Parliament member bragged about plans to rebuild the regime's missile stockpiles, and an Iranian Armed Forces spokesman labeled America a "paper tiger" that the regime will see "chokes to death."

Advertisement

The Islamic regime of Iran's leaders are not reformable or teachable. They really believe Allah has commanded them to wage jihad against America and Israel until either those nations fall or the last regime leader is gone. The ballistic missiles that rained down on Israel and other Middle Eastern nations as soon as the ceasefire announcement came out just illustrated this sobering truth for us one more time.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting on the woke Left and Operation Epic Fury? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM

Recommended

President Trump Threatened Iran, the Democrats Blinked Tim O'Brien
Cuba Threatens ‘Guerrilla-Style’ Fight — Rubio Can’t Keep a Straight Face Sarah Anderson
BREAKING: Trump Announces a Ceasefire Sarah Anderson
Democrats Called Trump Crazy — Then He Got a Ceasefire with Iran Matt Margolis
'Friends' Star Says Some Not So Nice Things About Modern TV. She's Right. Sarah Anderson
Mullin Drops a Bombshell on Sanctuary Cities, and Dems Are Going to Lose Their Minds Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: I'm Digging the Moon Trip More Than I Thought I Would
Jennifer Siebel Newsom Is the Crazy Rich White Lady Your Mother Warned You About
Why Are U.S. Taxpayers Paying for Members of Congress to Hang Out in Cuba?
Advertisement