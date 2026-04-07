Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, U.S. Installation Amid Ceasefire Announcement

Just after the United States announced a ceasefire with the Iranian regime, that regime launched ballistic missiles at civilian targets in Israel. Another missile salvo reportedly targeted a U.S. base or diplomatic installation in Iraq, though that strike might have occurred just before the ceasefire. In any case, I think the Iranian regime achieved a new record for a shortest ceasefire ever, even outdoing its terror proxy Hamas, which is stunning.

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Of course Donald Trump wants the war to end — who outside of crazed jihad-lovers in America would not rather have peace? — but the question is whether we can trust the Iranian regime. Trump did indicate the ceasefire was temporary, up to two weeks, likely as a test, and it seems the Iranian regime couldn't wait to illustrate for the president just how temporary the ceasefire was to be.

The Iranian terrorist regime reportedly targeted a U.S. diplomatic installation in Baghdad. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 7, 2026

Fox News reported that an Iranian barrage bombarded Israel just after the ceasefire announcement. An Iranian media account called The Hormuz Letter claimed Iranian missiles were targeting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and a U.S. base in Baghdad as well, and that the missile launch occurred just after the ceasefire announcement. Just yesterday, Iranian missiles killed two generations of the same family in Haifa, Israel.

Right after the announcement of the two‑week ceasefire, the Islamic regime in Iran launched ballistic missiles toward Israel.



Video shows the interception of one of the Iranian missiles in the sky over Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/vJi7pm7s3Z — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 7, 2026

Notably, the Iranian regime comment on the ceasefire came from Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who very recently issued the most extreme threats against the United States. His ceasefire statement was not humble snf did not at all have the tenor of a leader whose side is losing a conflict. He merely declared that as "POTUS" evidently agreed to the Iranian regime framework for negotiations, "our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations." That's what he calls constant bombings on civilians.

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Related: Why Do Iranian Leaders’ Families Live in U.S. If They Love Sharia Tyranny?

As of the end of March, Araghchi claimed the U.S. operation “closed the doors of diplomacy forever” and, after Iran repeatedly hit Israeli civilian targets, promised to show “zero restraint.” Araghchi has worked for the Iranian regime in various offices for around 30 years as it built up its domestic dictatorship and its international terrorist network. It's not exactly surprising that he's still talking arrogantly to the "great Satan" America while bombing Israeli civilians and U.S. soldiers.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry today shared a clip of an Iranian regime official talking about how Iranians must sacrifice their civilians and kill Israelis so they can take over Jerusalem, all translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). A few days ago, an Iranian Parliament member bragged about plans to rebuild the regime's missile stockpiles, and an Iranian Armed Forces spokesman labeled America a "paper tiger" that the regime will see "chokes to death."

A senior Iranian regime official openly calls for slaughter and sends children into war:

“Kill! Kill!”

“Massacres in Jerusalem.”

“Send your children to the roadblocks.”



The Iranian mullah regime thrives on oppressing its own people and exporting terror across the world.



📹… pic.twitter.com/1WKqnoR7MI — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 7, 2026

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The Islamic regime of Iran's leaders are not reformable or teachable. They really believe Allah has commanded them to wage jihad against America and Israel until either those nations fall or the last regime leader is gone. The ballistic missiles that rained down on Israel and other Middle Eastern nations as soon as the ceasefire announcement came out just illustrated this sobering truth for us one more time.

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