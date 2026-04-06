Israel Hits Iranian Petrochemical Plant, Multiple IRGC Jihadi Leaders

Israeli forces chalked up multiple victories over Passover/Easter Monday in its joint operation with the USA against the terrorist Islamic regime of Iran.

What better news on Easter Monday than to hear that Islamic terrorists who have spent years orchestrating the murder of Christians, Jews, and less radical Muslims are going to face eternal judgment? And in this case, there are multiple wins to celebrate.

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My colleague Stephen Green already reported on how Israel cut off the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence with the elimination of intel chief Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi. Green commented, "The same IRGC statement said that funeral and burial arrangements would be announced later, hopefully with just enough of a heads-up for U.S.-Israel forces to conduct a strike on it." I completely agree with him there. But it seems multiple funerals are in order, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also had an exciting update on a strike against an explosive manufacturing facility in Iran.

The IDF's X post April 6 announced, "STRUCK: The largest petrochemical complex in Iran, responsible for producing and exporting chemical materials for the manufacturing of explosives. With this strike, the IDF has now targeted Iran’s 2 biggest petrochemical complexes, rendering more than 85% of Iran’s petrochemical export capacity inoperable."

IDF added, "The damage to this infrastructure will disrupt the regime’s ability to produce essential components for the missile industry intended to target Israel and other countries in the Middle East." This is particularly important because the latest Iranian regime strike on civilian targets in Israel killed four people and possibly injured two more.

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Our hearts ache for the four victims murdered in the Iranian missile strike on Haifa - Vladimir and Lena Gershovich, their son Dmitry, and his partner Lucille-Jane.

The four family members were together in their final moments. Two generations of one family were pulled lifeless… pic.twitter.com/2EGIbYc6ze — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 6, 2026

Recommended: Easter Terrorist Massacres in Pakistan and Nigeria

As for the IRGC leaders, they died in the petrochemical complexes strike, Just the News reported based on a Hebrew video statement from Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. Neither Just the News nor Associated Press released names for the eliminated IRGC commanders, and Katz does not appear to have released a statement in English on the event as yet.

Clash Report, an aggregator that shared Katz's video statement, noted that the Israeli strikes on the petrochemical facilities that provided 85% of the country's petrochemical production cost the Iranian regime billions of dollars of economic capacity in a few days' time. The Israeli government plans more strikes in the coming days on key infrastructure.

While American forces have focused less on infrastructure strikes in the joint Operation Epic Fury with Israel, President Donald Trump is fed up. On April 5, Easter Sunday, he posted an extremely warlike message on Truth Social, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

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Trump was referring to the Straits of Hormuz, a key economic waterway that has suffered repeated Iranian attacks since Operation Epic Fury began. The Iranian regime is quite literally playing with fire.

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