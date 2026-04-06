Next Phase Begins: Israel Decapitates Iranian Intelligence

While American forces conducted an astonishing rescue of a downed Weapons Systems Officer, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) escalated the stakes against Iran's leadership yet again, going after the men in charge of Tehran's oppression and terror organizations.

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One of this weekend's big names is Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, now confirmed dead, who until the moment of his vaporization served as the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence organization. Khademi's death was confirmed Monday by an IRGC statement carried by the Iranian state Fars news service.

The same IRGC statement said that funeral and burial arrangements would be announced later, hopefully with just enough of a heads-up for U.S.-Israel forces to conduct a strike on it.

I don't mean to sound so bloodthirsty on a gorgeous Monday morning, but you have to understand who Khademi was, what he did, and what his death might mean for the regime.

As head of the IRGC Intelligence Protection Organization (IPO), Khademi reported directly to the Supreme Leader of Iran — whoever that might be these days — because he was in charge of both IRGC internal investigations and internal repression.

So think of the IPO as a combination of a big city police department's internal affairs division and Hitler's Gestapo. The 45,000 Iranians reportedly murdered following last year's big uprisings? Yeah, their blood is on Khademi's hands. Be glad he's dead.

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But there's more — some speculative, some confirmed.

An interesting tidbit: a pair of unverified rumors that lean into today's news. The first — and quite persistent — is that Quds Force chief Esmail Qaani is an Israeli asset. Quds Force specializes in unconventional warfare, international terrorism, and military intelligence. Qaani became head following President Donald Trump's assassination of former chief Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

The second rumor is that Khademi was heading up an internal investigation of Qaani before getting blown up. If there's any substance to these rumors, you can imagine the chaos right now inside Quds and the IRGC as a whole.

But again, these are merely rumors.

Not a rumor is OSINTechnical's report on Monday that another recent strike also killed Yazdan Mir, "leader of the Quds Force's Unit 840, a covert operational group responsible for conducting clandestine activities outside of Iran."

Tehran played the ballistic missile/drone-strike card early in the war — and as everyone assumed they would — but to rapidly diminishing returns. The regime's next card, perhaps its last card, would be launching waves of terrorist strikes in the U.S., Israel, and elsewhere. Those could be anything from suicide bombers to gunmen shooting up malls, to repeats of the Oct. 7, 2023, terror invasion of Israel.

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It's the card many of us have dreaded from the start.

While I wouldn't relax just yet, Mir's death may hinder Tehran's ability to trigger sleeper cells in foreign countries, particularly if the IRGC has genuine doubts about Qaani's reliability. Killing Khademi sends another signal to the people of Iran that we're serious about eliminating Tehran's tools of oppression.

So stay tuned because Operation Epic Fury ain't over yet.

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