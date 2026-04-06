Easter Terrorist Massacres in Pakistan and Nigeria

In Pakistan and Nigeria, some Christians found their Easter turned into a day of mourning after jihadi attacks reportedly caused mass casualty events.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talked about persecuted Christians for his Easter message, but heads of supposedly Christian countries in the West ignored the issue. Islamic terrorists often choose holidays to target Christians with deadly violence, and Easter 2026 was tragically no exception.

Advertisement

European media outlet Visegrád 24 shared on X on April 5, “Reports of a potential Islamist terror attack against Pakistani Christians on Easter morning. A man rammed a truck into a large Christian procession in Gujranwala, killing several Christians and wounding 60+.” It included a very brief and indistinct video clip.

The outlet then followed up with the following video and update:

Christian Pakistanis speak after a potential terror attack against a Christian procession on Easter morning.



A man rammed a truck into a large Christian procession in Gujranwala, killing several Christians and wounding 60+



🇵🇰✝️ pic.twitter.com/l74JQmAjXq — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 5, 2026

It does not appear that clear casualty statistics have come out of Pakistan. In Nigeria, however, there is a heartbreaking casualty count, as Punch Newspapers reported:

Terrorists have attacked Ariko community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, targeting two Christian worship centres during Easter celebrations, killing at least seven persons and abducting several others…The councillor representing Awon Ward, under which Ariko District falls, Mark Bawa, confirmed the attack to PUNCH Online on Sunday via phone call. According to him, the affected churches are First ECWA Church and St. Augustine Catholic Church, both located in Ariko.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: ‘The Tomb of Self-Knowledge’: Catherine of Siena on How Easter Spurs Virtue

Bawa said that the number of dead could be as high as eight. “The attackers came in large numbers. They surrounded the area and began shooting sporadically at worshippers. Several people were killed, and many others were taken away into the bush,” he explained. Islam largely fuels terrorism in Nigeria.

On the same subject of terrorist entities that just killed innocent civilians, the Iranian regime once again fired on civilian sites in Israel, killing two people and injuring four more, including a mother and baby, as of Easter Monday morning. Besides being Easter, this weekend was Shabbat during Passover, and as mentioned above, Islamic terrorists love to target civilians on holidays — both Jewish and Christian.

An Iranian missile struck a residential neighborhood in Haifa, killing 2 and injuring 4 - including women and a baby. Two remain missing under the rubble.



The Iranian regime is deliberately targeting civilians, adding to its long record of war crimes and crimes against humanity. pic.twitter.com/GtbyzA6CN9 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 6, 2026

So today, as you rest after the rigors of Lent and the celebrations of Easter Sunday, as you perhaps attend church for Bright Monday or go back to work, do not forget to pray for persecuted Christians around the world. And most importantly of all, as an Israeli official recently pointed out, raise awareness about the global persecution of Christians. Imagine if there were only half the amount of funding and activism on behalf of persecuted Christians as there has been on behalf of Palestinian terrorists. What a difference that could make in the world.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting and cultural columns for major holidays? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.