Easter Greetings From Israel and Somaliland

Today is the greatest feast of Christianity, Easter—the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, when He vanquished death and sin and reopened the gates of heaven for mankind. And two very warm messages on this holy date came from a Muslim nation and the world’s only Jewish nation.

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While the Republic of Somaliland is overwhelmingly Muslim, it recently received recognition and made a major deal with Israel, and it is trying to score a similar deal and recognition with the United States of America. In a spirit of interfaith unity, the Republic of Somaliland’s X account posted, “Happy Easter to all our Christian friends around the world! The Republic of Somaliland extends its warmest wishes for a blessed, peaceful, and joyful Easter filled with hope, renewal, and happiness.”

The state of Israel posted multiple Easter messages on different X accounts.

Wishing all those celebrating in Israel, across the region, and around the world a joyful Easter filled with hope, renewal, and new beginnings. 🌼 pic.twitter.com/hcNi2rbg9F — Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 5, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a whole thread emphasizing the importance of religious liberty and the persecution of Christians across the Middle East. “To our Christian friends in Israel, the United States and around the world, we wish you a blessed and joyful Easter,” he began. “Christians are persecuted across the Middle East, in Syria, Lebanon, Nigeria, Turkey and beyond. But in our region, Israel alone protects our Christian community which is growing and prospering.” That is certainly true.

Netanyahu continued, “In this land where the story began, as missiles are fired at our capital, the holy city of Jerusalem, and as the US and Israel stand firm against the Iranian regime and its terror proxies. We continue to steadfastly protect the freedom of worship for all faiths, especially at this sacred time.” He concluded:

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Even under fire, our commitment is unwavering: to defend life, to safeguard liberty, and to ensure that every believer can pray in peace. May the message of renewal, hope, and faith shine brightly in your homes and hearts. Happy Easter.

Likewise, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote, “On the occasion of Easter, I extend my warmest greetings to Christian communities around the world. To Western churches - Catholic and Protestant - celebrating Easter, I wish a joyful and blessed holiday. To Eastern churches marking the beginning of Holy Week, I send my heartfelt wishes for a meaningful and reflective time, culminating in a joyous Easter.”

Israeli authorities had perforce to limit access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre — along with the Western Wall of the last Jewish Temple and the Al Aqsa mosque compound — because the Iranian regime repeatedly bombed Old City Jerusalem. One missile even damaged the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. But despite the temporary restrictions to avoid a mass casualty event, Israel is certainly the ONLY country in the Middle East with freedom of worship and equal rights for Christians. Instead of bashing Israel, Christians should be very grateful that Jews are in charge of the Holy Land, which God granted them as a perpetual possession millennia ago (Genesis 17:8).

Related: Celebrating the ‘Glorious Miracle’ of Resurrection: President Trump’s Easter Message

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Back here in America, President Donald Trump’s Easter message was thoroughly religious and focused on Jesus. “This Holy Week, I'm proud to join with Christians across the country and around the world to celebrate the most glorious miracle in all of time, the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” he began.

“As it says in Gospel of John, ‘for God so loved the world, that He gave His only son, for whoever believes in Him, should not perish, but have eternal life.’ Eternal life, such beautiful words,” Trump exclaimed. He celebrated the fact that there has been a great resurgence in faith and even in church attendance in the USA within the last couple of years.

May God bless you and all of your loved ones on this great feast of Pascha. Christ is risen! Indeed He is risen!

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