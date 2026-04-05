Celebrating the ‘Glorious Miracle’ of Resurrection: President Trump’s Easter Message

"Religion is growing again in our country for the first time in decades. Happy Easter to all." On Holy Saturday, President Donald Trump released his Easter message, full of joy in the resurrection and enthusiasm for the religious revival gaining increasing vigor in our nation.

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Trump's message was overtly focused on Jesus Christ instead of employing vague and meaningless wishes for peace, as Democrats usually do. "This Holy Week, I'm proud to join with Christians across the country and around the world to celebrate the most glorious miracle in all of time, the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Trump began.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I'm proud to join with Christians across the country and around the world to celebrate the most glorious miracle in all of time: The resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."



"To be a great nation, you must have religion — and you must have God. In… pic.twitter.com/1iIc1SKp4G — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 4, 2026

Describing Jesus's virtues which we should imitate, Trump continued, "In His life, Christ displayed true humility, and in His death, He modeled true love, and in His resurrection from the tomb, He proved that even death itself will not silence those who place their trust in Almighty God."

Trump then quoted from the Bible, John 3:16: "As it says in Gospel of John, ‘for God so loved the world, that He gave His only son, for whoever believes in Him, should not perish, but have eternal life.’ Eternal life, such beautiful words," the president added joyously.

One fact in which Trump takes pride this Easter is that Americans are beginning to turn back to God. In 2025, a Barna study found that 66% of U.S. adults "say they have made a personal commitment to Jesus that is still important in their life today," which was a whopping 12-point rise over the statistics from just four years before, in 2021. Even more striking, for the first time Barna found the trend in spiritual commitment fueled by the youth of America. This was exactly what Charlie Kirk wanted.

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Also in 2025, the number of American Bible users (reading Scripture outside church multiple times a year) went up to 41% from 38%, and there was a 29% increase in Bible use among millennials, according to the American Bible Society. Then on April 2, just before Easter 2026, Evie Magazine posted on X, "NYC’s Hottest New Club Is Catholic Mass[.] There's a new hot-spot taking over, and there’s no cover charge or VIP section in sight. Walk into any traditional adjacent Catholic church this Easter from Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral to St. Joseph's Church in Greenwich Village, and the scene might surprise you. Packed pews. Standing room only. 20-and-30-somethings in their prettiest spring dresses and young men in pressed collared shirts and button-downs, lingering long after the service ends to talk, laugh, and swap Instagram handles."

Such data and stories have made their way to President Trump, who enthused in his video message, "This Easter, millions of Christians all over the globe will be reminded that because of what Jesus did on the cross, all of us can live every day with hope in God's promise, knowing that, in the end, evil and wickedness will not prevail. And [in] this spirit of joy and renewal this Easter, we also celebrate the extraordinary resurrection of faith and religion in America."

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He emphasized, "As I have often said, to be a great nation, you must have religion, and you must have God. And in churches across the nation on Sunday, the pews will be fuller, younger, and more faithful than they have at any time in many, many years. Religion is growing again in our country for the first time in decades. Happy Easter to all. May God bless you, may God bless the United States of America. Our country is doing so well, like never before. Thank you."

The Founding Fathers agreed with Trump — we cannot have a free and great nation without religion. May you all have a very blessed Easter/Pascha. Christ is risen, indeed He is risen!

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