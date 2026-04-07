ICE Boston Arrests 5 Illegal Alien Murderers With Interpol Notices

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Boston branch has arrested nearly half a dozen illegal alien criminals in the last few weeks who have international warrants or red notices on them for murder.

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ICE Boston announced April 7, “In just the past month, ERO [Enforcement and Removal Operations] Boston has arrested five criminal aliens with Interpol Red Notices or who are foreign fugitives wanted for murder/homicide in their home countries. Each illegally entered the United States during the Biden administration's disastrous open border policy.”

Kele Cristian Alves-Pereira



Arrested March 13 in Everett, Massachusetts



Authorities in Brazil issued a warrant for Alves-Periera for the offense of murder on Feb. 22, 2021, with INTERPOL issuing a red notice for her arrest. pic.twitter.com/kK7DKrhWOj — ICE Boston (@EROBoston) April 7, 2026

Besides the above two murderers, Alves-Periera and Granados-Garcia, ICE Boston arrested Magno Jose Dos Santos, Bryan Rafael Gomez, and Altieris Chaves Paiva.

ICE Boston explained that Brazilian authorities issued a 2021 warrant for Dos Santos, arrested in Worcester, Mass., on March 22, for attempted crime and homicide. Gomez, arrested April 4 in Worcester, has an Interpol Red Notice for homicide. Dominican Republic authorities are seeking him. Paiva was in Falmouth, Mass., at the time ICE Boston finally tracked him down. Brazilian authorities are seeking him, and he has an Interpol Red Notice for homicide.

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While Massachusetts is not officially a sanctuary state, Democrats who, like the rest of their party, are pro-illegal migration and anti-ICE, run it. Gov. Maura Healey, for instance, in January "filed legislation to keep ICE out of courthouses, schools, child care programs, hospitals and churches; make it unlawful for another state to deploy its National Guard in Massachusetts without the Governor’s permission; and allow parents to pre-arrange guardianship for their children in case they are detained or deported." About a month ago, she called to defund ICE. So, practically speaking, Massachusetts is in many ways a sanctuary state. As for Connecticut, it is a "sanctuary jurisdiction" for illegal aliens.

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That's why these illegal alien killers could roam free on the streets of Connecticut and Massachusetts until ICE finally nabbed them, no thanks to local authorities. Heck, the murderers were probably receiving taxpayer-funded benefits.

One of the reasons this report about the five killers is so interesting is that while the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) states that about 70% of the illegal aliens it has arrested under the Trump administration have criminal charges or convictions, this does not include illegal aliens who have violent crime convictions in other countries, just those from America. In fact, according to DHS, that 70% statistic also does not include terrorists and gang members, nor some violent abusers.

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The point here is that while all illegal aliens have committed a crime by entering our country, the overwhelming majority of those whom the Trump administration put in handcuffs have other criminal charges and convictions also. So when you see garbage statistics from the mainstream media claiming that almost three-fourths of ICE detainees do not have criminal convictions or something similar, remember, they are either leaving out or lying about the data.

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