BREAKING: Trump Announces a Ceasefire

UPDATE: 8:08 p.m. EST: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran will allow safe passage for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, provided there is coordination with Iran’s armed forces.

Advertisement

Original article

Well, it doesn't look like he'll be destroying any civilizations on Tuesday night. Donald Trump has announced, via his Truth Social account, that there will be a two-week ceasefire with Iran, subject to "complete, immediate, and safe" opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

He said that Iran has proposed a 10-point peace plan — he called the plan significant but "not good enough" on Monday — and he now believes it's "a workable basis on which to negotiate." The two-week ceasefire period will allow an agreement to be finalized.

He also said that it's an "honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution."

Here's his full statement.

Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Advertisement

This comes after Trump issued a strong warning for Iran earlier on Tuesday, stating, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will." He continued:

However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

As my colleague Rick Moran reported earlier, "Iran rejected a ceasefire proposal by Pakistan on Monday, which would have included the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz."

Obviously, some last-minute diplomacy has taken place, but whether it will hold remains to be seen.

🚨 President Donald J. Trump makes a statement on Iran: pic.twitter.com/9mqTayL0Q3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2026

Fox News' Laura Ingraham says she spoke to Trump just after he announced the ceasefire and claims he is "extremely serious" and "cautiously but seriously optimistic." He also said the negotiations were incredibly complex and he doesn't want anything to jeopardize them.

Advertisement

JUST IN: Laura Ingraham says she just got off the phone with President Trump after he announced a 2-week ceasefire in Iran, says he is "seriously optimistic."



"I just got off the phone with President Trump..."



"I literally just had to rewrite the whole show. He was extremely… pic.twitter.com/TJDiFGh7cE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2026

This is a developing story. We'll stay on top of it as it plays out.

Want to support conservative media? You can do so by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's less than $20 for the entire year, and you get some cool perks too. We can't wait to have you!