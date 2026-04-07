Democrats Called Trump Crazy — Then He Got a Ceasefire with Iran

Democrats and their media allies have worked overtime to paint President Donald Trump as reckless, unstable, and dangerously unfit to lead. The latest excuse for their hysteria came after Trump put pressure on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed since February, cutting off roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply. They’ve been daring the United States to respond ever since, and Trump did respond. And that’s when the left completely lost it.

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On Tuesday morning, Trump issued a blunt warning on Truth Social. He demanded that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

He set a deadline and made it clear he wasn’t bluffing. He warned that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again." No empty promises wrapped in diplomatic gobbledygook. Just the kind of language meant to send a message that America was done playing games.

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And, of course, Democrats, being Democrats, immediately melted down. They called Trump crazy, they called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, and they called for Trump to be impeached.

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) insisted that "25th Amendment proceedings must begin immediately,” and said that if Trump’s Cabinet refused to act, Congress should move to impeach. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) piled on, calling Trump’s statement "completely unstable and perilous," and demanded, "The House must bring up impeachment articles, and the Senate needs to remove a president who wants to commit war crimes." He added, "We cannot sit idly by as Donald Trump threatens to end an entire civilization."

Others joined in with similar dumb messages. Look, we’ve seen this movie before. Trump projects strength, then Democrats get triggered and demand his removal from office.

But here’s the part they didn’t see coming: Iran blinked.

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Before the deadline even hit, Trump announced a two-week ceasefire agreement, contingent on Iran agreeing to the "complete, immediate, and safe" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. In other words, the exact outcome Trump demanded from the start.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.”

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So let’s review.

Trump issues a hard deadline. Democrats accuse him of insanity and demand he be removed from office. Iran caves to pressure, reopens a critical global oil route, and offers a framework for peace negotiations.

And somehow, we’re supposed to believe Trump is the problem? He’s the crazy, unhinged, dangerous one?

Of course, none of this guarantees a permanent peace. Iran has a long track record of bad behavior, and anything can happen in the Middle East. But one thing is already clear: Trump’s strategy forced progress, and Democrats rushed to call him crazy.

Now they’re left staring at a ceasefire, a reopened Strait of Hormuz, and the early framework of a deal they insisted was impossible.

They won’t admit they were wrong. They never do. But we all know what happened.

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