VIDEO: Massive Explosion at the Panama Canal Amid Tension with China

Sarah Anderson | 11:21 AM on April 07, 2026
AP Photo/Tito Herrera, File

At least one person died and four were injured during a massive explosion at the Panama Canal on Monday. It happened beneath the Bridge of the Americas, and shocking images and video have gone viral on social media, including one of a bus full of passengers on the bridge with smoke and flames erupting just outside their windows. 

Advertisement

While the cause is still under investigation, authorities said that a fuel tanker truck exploded while refueling at a storage/loading facility, and the fire spread quickly to other trucks nearby. The incident occurred near the Panama Oil Terminals S.A in the La Boca/Balboa area of Panama City. I'm seeing reports that people who lived nearby were evacuated from their homes until firefighters could get the situation under control. 

Around 70 firefighters were at the scene, and it took over 30 hours to put out the fire. The person who died was an employee at the company. Those injured were a mix of firefighters and civilians who suffered from first and second-degree burns and smoke inhalation. They were all taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Advertisement

The Ministry of Public Works said that the Bridge of the Americas would be closed temporarily so they could inspect it for structural damage that could put drivers at risk. For those who are unfamiliar, the bridge spans the canal's Pacific entrance. Between 1962 and 2004, it was part of the Pan-American Highway. 

Shipping traffic in the canal itself was not affected.  

Again, the explosion is under investigation — Panamanian authorities are calling it an industrial accident with no mention of sabotage or terrorism, but a lot of internet sleuths are suspicious of the timing.  

As I've been reporting, Panama's Supreme Court basically told China to get lost earlier this year, declaring concessions held by the Hong Kong-based company CK Hutchison unconstitutional. China was essentially controlling ports at either end of the canal — Port of Balboa and Port of Cristóbal. The explosion happened near Balboa.  

Related: China Throws a Petty Tantrum Over the Panama Canal — and Rubio Isn't Having It

China has been throwing a fit ever since, and more recently, it's retaliating by inspecting and detaining Panamanian ships at its own ports at a rate much higher than those from other countries, which is having an impact on global trade. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called this "bullying" and has promised that the United States stands with Panama against it.  

Advertisement

Just to be clear, there's no evidence that this explosion has anything to do with China, but the timing is a little suspect, which is leading to numerous conspiracy theories. We'll see how this plays out. 

Want to support conservative media? You can do so by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's less than $20 for the entire year, and you get some cool perks too. We can't wait to have you! 

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CHINA MARCO RUBIO PANAMA PANAMA CANAL TRADE

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Marco Rubio Is the Reason I Gave up on Political Purity Tests Stephen Kruiser
Here’s How Bad the Midterms Situation for the Democrats Really Is Matt Margolis
Bad News, Guys: The New York Times Says We Lost the War — and Iran Is Now a ‘Major World Power’ Scott Pinsker
The J6 Pipe Bomb Update You Don't Want to Miss Kevin Downey Jr.
Trump Ends Obama Climate Regulations and Finalizes Massive Deregulation Catherine Salgado
Mullin Drops a Bombshell on Sanctuary Cities, and Dems Are Going to Lose Their Minds Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Where No Man Has Gone Before: Artemis II Flies Round the Moon and Into History
Jennifer Siebel Newsom Is the Crazy Rich White Lady Your Mother Warned You About
Why Are U.S. Taxpayers Paying for Members of Congress to Hang Out in Cuba?
Advertisement