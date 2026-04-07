President Trump Threatened Iran, the Democrats Blinked

By now you’ve seen the reports of the latest threat President Donald Trump made against Iran. My colleague Catherine Salgado detailed:

President Donald Trump made a dramatic threat on Tuesday morning as his deadline approaches for the terrorist Iranian regime to surrender or face bigger and more devastating strikes than ever from the United States and Israel. ‘A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,’ Trump began in explosive style in his April 7 Truth Social post. He had threatened on Easter Sunday to bring such terrible retribution against the terrorist Iranian regime that its tyrants would think they were in hell, and it appears that since talks are unsurprisingly going nowhere, he will execute his threat.

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Before that, our colleague Rick Moran covered the president’s description of what would happen to Iran if it continued to rebuff his attempts to negotiate and arrive at a diplomatic solution to the current situation in Iran.

'We have a plan where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night. Where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again. I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock, and it will happen over a period of four hours if we wanted to,' Trump said. "We don't want that to happen. Iran rejected a ceasefire proposal by Pakistan on Monday, which would have included the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, they offered a 10-point ceasefire proposal of their own that no one is taking seriously.

It would seem Iran got Trump’s message and has now returned to the bargaining table, agreeing to a two-week ceasefire one day after rejecting it. Our Sarah Anderson has the latest. I’d say that Trump’s tough talk, most likely backed up by the very credible threat real action against what remains of Iranian leadership, worked.

Don’t tell that to the Democrats. Before Iran flinched, the Democrats outright panicked. Some of it was fake and by design, but a good bit of it was honest-to-goodness panic.

Their scripted, AstroTurfed narrative has gone full 25th Amendment and “war crimes.” Keep in mind tat all of these accusations are about something Trump threatened to do but has not done. Question: Is it a war crime if you just talk about it on social media?

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The Democrats always attack Trump and the right for things they imagine but that never happened, but when it comes to things that have happened, if it doesn’t benefit them, they ignore it. Like the time a few weeks ago when the legacy media all but ignored Iran slaughtering some 40,000 actual peaceful protesters.

So, when I tell you the left flinched, let’s start with RINO Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

The President’s threat that “a whole civilization will die tonight” cannot be excused away as an attempt to gain leverage in negotiations with Iran.



This type of rhetoric is an affront to the ideals our nation has sought to uphold and promote around the world for nearly 250… — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) April 7, 2026

After watching what the Iranian regime just did to its own people, she had the gall to put the entire onus on the victims of Iranian oppression to rise up. The gun-less people of Iran. What are they supposed to do to overthrow that regime? Stage a sit-in?

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) got the memo. His X post is representative of a large number of Democrats in Congress and the Senate, and in the media.

I'm officially calling for the Cabinet to remove Trump from office under the 25th Amendment. If they can't, Congress must return from recess today and begin impeachment proceedings.



Read my full statement below.https://t.co/WmoVZgs6wi — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) April 7, 2026

Now that Trump has effectively induced the Iranian regime to talk, will Quigley step up and admit that Trump is speaking the only language the murderous leadership of that country understands? Of course not. Quigley will do what all leftists are doing, which is to notice Trump’s rhetoric and then ignore it or downplay it when it works. Worse, some will try to get away with saying that Iran came back to the bargaining table in spite of Trump’s threats, not because of them, even when the exact opposite is true.

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Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) is always good for repeating the left’s focus-grouped messaging, and he delivered here.

We need to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump.



Threatening war crimes is a blatant violation of our constitution and the Geneva Conventions. pic.twitter.com/31F3BkA9kR — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 7, 2026

He made sure to include both the 25th Amendment and the “war crimes” narratives because Trump said a thing.

Meanwhile, speaking of the 25th Amendment, while Khanna wants to use it to get Trump out of office, I guess we’re to believe Khanna couldn’t see President Joe Biden’s mental decline days before that disastrous debate performance with Trump, which helped force him to drop out of the race in 2024.

Joe Biden decimated Paul Ryan in the 2012 Vice Presidential debate and defeated Trump in two debates in 2020. He brings resilience and grit and understands a campaign is a marathon. That's why he'll win. pic.twitter.com/S1cuFPIu2L — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 21, 2024

You can always tell which messages are contrived by who delivers them on the Democrat side. Khanna is one. Others include Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who by the way, couldn’t pass this opportunity up.

The President is threatening to destroy an entire civilization.



Congress must finally reclaim its war power from this increasingly dangerous president.



Before he creates more chaos and destruction.



Before more servicemembers get killed. pic.twitter.com/uz9m67aL2F — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 7, 2026

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In Congress, Iran could have no better friend that Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). See if you notice a pattern emerging. Could it be that someone told these Democrats what to say, and that these aren't things they thought up on their own?

After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide.



It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment. This maniac should be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/Mm7iC3xqdP — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 7, 2026

To be sure, this is just the latest example of the left trying to seize on anything Trump does to try to discredit him. They count on the legacy media to pick the messaging up and run with it to create mass levels of misperception. Here is how CNN follows the Democrat politicians’ messaging lead.

The media covers the possibility of the USA hypothetically committing a war crime at some point in the future but gives almost no coverage to the savage war crimes Iran commits on a daily basis pic.twitter.com/i6zvhOCtJx — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) April 7, 2026

ABC echoes.

President Trump is threatening Iran with an assault that some experts in the laws of war say would be illegal. https://t.co/NSRWw8D2pC — ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2026

In the end, Trump couldn’t get Iran’s attention while it continued to persist with its attempts and plans to inflict evil on the world. Then he said something that did get their attention. The left panicked more than Iran did. Almost in sympathy with Iran. Why? Is it because they hate Trump more than they dislike terrorist-sponsoring nations like Iran? We all know the answer.

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Every time Trump breaks from tradition in such a way that he accomplishes something no president before him would or could, he gets attacked for his methodology. And his accomplishments get ignored and suppressed by these very same people.

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