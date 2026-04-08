Here's Why, at the Brink, Iran Blinked

Every so often, the same bunch of people from the same socialist clan bring their "I Hate Donald Trump" signs to our rural area and attempt to get noticed by the passersby, who sometimes accommodate them with a honk of approval. On one day it's "No Kings," on another it's "No ICE," on another it's "We Love the Mullahs," and the next — well, who knows? They haven't gotten their instructions yet.

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One time, I interviewed them, and they were as myopically clueless as one might imagine. No one could explain their signs about "democracy" because they didn't know what that looked like in the United States. As Donald Trump would say: #Sad.

The point is, getting bodies on the street, which is how they're described by organizers, to flood the zone is hard. They use the pent-up demand tactics to loose the millions in blue cities across the nation to make it look like a huge movement all over the land, and then you never see those folks again until the next flash mob months and months later.

Enter Iran's dead-ender flash mobs.

As I went over the video and photographic evidence put out by Iran's Twelvers on my podcast livestream Tuesday, I noticed an amazing thing. In a country of 93 million people, most of whom say they're down with the mullahs, there were some pretty treacly-looking mobs.

The casting call was put out by the IRGC dead-enders, ordering men to sacrifice their wives and children to protect the dual-use infrastructure, bridges, power plants, etc., that the U.S. military was teed up to destroy.

Like America's left, suddenly, there were props provided to the gatherings. Look at this flag covering a bridge:

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HORRIFYING: The Islamic Regime in Iran is forcing children to form human chains around bridges and power plants in an attempt to dissuade President Trump’s strikes at 8PM.



The regime is using its own people as human shields. Absolutely evil. pic.twitter.com/5QonlD7Ffk — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) April 7, 2026

This sign, held by a boy designated as a human shield, reads (according to Grok), "Body sacrificed for the homeland," meaning, "My body is a sacrifice for the nation."

The kid's sign is in Persian (Farsi). It reads "تن فدای وطن" which translates to "Body sacrificed for the homeland" (or "My body is a sacrifice for the nation"). It's a common regime slogan used in pro-Iran rallies. — Grok (@grok) April 8, 2026

Wives of IRGC Twelvers were ordered to don their burqas, grab a sign, and frog march the kids to sacrifice themselves for state propaganda purposes. Pallywood lives.

JUST IN: New video shows crowds locking arms around Iranian power plants, creating HUMAN SHIELDS – a striking scene as Trump's 8p.m. deadline for the Islamic Republic nears.



Iran has rejected the latest terms, raising the stakes with just hours to go. pic.twitter.com/XNB3w4BQRV — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 7, 2026

While they're interesting images, don't you think Fox News should explain why they're running Iranian state propaganda and at least provide a little context?

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The video originates from Iranian state media, specifically Fars News Agency (visible watermark in original footage). It shows pro-government crowds—mostly women, some men and children—forming lines with flags and signs at industrial sites like the Kazerun power plant near Ahvaz,… — Grok (@grok) April 8, 2026

Here's another image from state-run media:

🚨 BREAKING: Iran is now forming HUMAN CHAINS in front of a power plant in Kazerun in a bid to dissuade President Trump’s strikes come 8PM



They even invited children to attend.



This is evil and disgusting. Iran views their people as meat shields! pic.twitter.com/44N4tMhOQZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 7, 2026

Which begs the question: What media blackout?

Anyway, besides being used by Islamist media to do their bidding, U.S. media, perhaps unintentionally, told a crucial part of the story. Considering that this bunch of throwbacks was allegedly in charge, where were the masses of people? A few dozen here, a couple hundred there was all they could muster at the point of a gun to "save" the nation's infrastructure from U.S. bombing strikes?

And where were the normies in their Western attire? Nowhere. They're not dying for these weirdos. They're waiting for us to save them, since the last time they massed on the streets, 30,000-plus of them were shot dead by the Basij.

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No wonder Iran blinked and took a temporary ceasefire — which they immediately broke.

I hope Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs head Dan 'Raizin' Caine, and Admiral Brad Cooper are on standby for when this turns into a mop-up-the-mullahs mission.

Recommended: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Feds' HUGE Bust in 'Kingdom of Fraud' Leaves King Gavin Big Mad

I talked with former CIA operative and author Sam Faddis about the showdown on my Adult in the Room Podcast livestream. He's probably much relieved today, after the Islamists blinked.

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