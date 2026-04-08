CNN Fell for Fake Iran 'Victory' Claim — Trump Just Destroyed Them for It

If you needed another reminder that the legacy media will run with anything that fits the narrative, CNN just handed you a perfect case study.

On Tuesday morning, Trump threatened Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or else. By Tuesday evening, Trump had announced a two-week ceasefire and the reopening of the strait.

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Nothing is assured, and anything can happen, but this was a positive development. So, what did CNN do? The left-wing network blasted out a headline claiming Iran had scored a “great victory” over the United States. The network attributed the claim to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and reported that Tehran had forced the U.S. into accepting a sweeping 10-point plan.

There was just one problem: The statement wasn’t real.

President Donald Trump wasted no time calling it out.

“The alleged Statement put out by CNN World News is a FRAUD, as CNN well knows,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. To really drive the point further, he even pointed out where the fake statement came from. “The false Statement was linked to a Fake News site (from Nigeria) and, of course, immediately picked up by CNN, and blared out as a ‘legitimate’ headline.”

That’s not a small error. That’s a complete collapse of basic journalistic standards. And, okay, you can argue that CNN hasn’t exactly had basic journalistic standards for a long time now — but still.

Related: Democrats Called Trump Crazy — Then He Got a Ceasefire with Iran

The fake statement itself read like pure propaganda. It claimed, “The enemy, in its unfair, unlawful, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat.” It even included a threat for good measure: “Our hands remain on the trigger, and at the slightest mistake by the enemy, a full-force response will be delivered.”

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And CNN ran with it.

Instead of treating the claim with skepticism or clearly labeling it as unverified, the network pushed it out to the public.

Iran says it has achieved a great victory and forced the United States to accept in principle its 10-point plan, according to a statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council reported by Iranian state media. As part of the plan, the US has in principle agreed to lift all primary and secondary sanctions against Iran and to withdraw US combat forces from all bases in the region, the council said according to state media. The council also said the US has recognized its continued control over the Strait of Hormuz. The council said controlled passage through the waterway would be carried out “in coordination with Iran’s armed forces,” according to the statement reported by state media.

As of Wednesday morning, CNN had yet to retract the report.

Trump, meanwhile, demanded accountability. “CNN is being ordered to immediately withdraw this Statement with full apologies for their, as usual, terrible ‘reporting.’” He also raised a serious question about how this happened in the first place: “Authorities are looking to determine whether or not a crime was committed on the issuance of the Fake CNN World Statement, or was it a sick rogue player?”

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According to Iran’s official statement—one Trump had already shared—Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Further negotiations with the United States are scheduled to begin on Friday in Islamabad.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a dangerous thing. It’s prompting Democrats and their allies in the media to actively root against the United States.

At least there are some voices of reason at the network.

“The strait is going to be reopened, and we’re going to negotiate about the rest,” Scott Jennings said Tuesday night. “Beyond that, we don’t really know much of anything. But I will tell you, yesterday Iran was saying we’re cutting off, you know, talks. We’re not going to continue the talks. The president uses some extreme language, and all of a sudden, voilà, tonight we have a ceasefire for two weeks. Why can’t we just say, you know what? Maybe we have achieved military objectives. Maybe we have taken down their military and their ability to export terror. Maybe we have decimated their missiles. Maybe we’ve buried the nuclear material, and maybe we’ve got two weeks to make the world a safer place. Why can’t we look at this as a glass-half-full moment as opposed to ’We have to make it negative for Donald Trump?’ That's all it is.”

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The Democrats on CNN were doing everything they could to spin the Iran ceasefire as a LOSS for President Trump.



Then Scott Jennings FORCED the entire panel to confront the one question they couldn’t answer:



“Why can’t we look at this as a glass half-full moment?”



PHILLIP: “The… pic.twitter.com/7yzRmNS8lX — Overton (@overton_news) April 8, 2026

That’s a question worth asking. But it’s also one CNN didn’t seem interested in answering.

Instead, it chased a narrative — and got burned by a fake story in the process.

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