Mamdani’s New York: ‘All I Know Is I Want to Start Terror, Bro’

Nobody got too excited about it, but there was an Islamic State (ISIS) attempted bombing in New York City a few weeks ago, and new details are emerging about exactly what happened. Now dashcam footage capturing a conversation between the two would-be jihad murderers has just emerged, and it further sets the record straight about one of the most wildly misreported events of our propaganda-laden age.

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The attempted jihad mass murder attack was reported both domestically and internationally as an attack of crazed “right-wing extremists” upon Communist Twelver Shi’ite New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The coverage was a classic example of the leftist tactic of DARVO: Deny, Accuse, Reverse Victim and Offender. But the reality of what happened is getting harder to avoid.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that the jihadis, two Muslim teenagers named Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, “were caught musing about blowing up white supremacist Jake Lang and maiming up to 60 victims — both cops and civilians — in dashcam footage from their car ride to an anti-Muslim protest outside Gracie Mansion last month, according to a bombshell indictment.”

In the footage, Kayumi says: “All I know is I want to start terror, bro.” He adds: “I want to petrify these people.” In this, the young would-be killer is not likely to have meant that he wanted to turn his victims to stone. Rather, he wanted to frighten them to death, in accord with the Qur’an’s call to Muslims to “strike terror in the enemies of Allah” (8:60).

Balat and Kayumi were positively eager to do just that. Balat said he wanted to attack “the government” and “civilians also,” and Kayumi had apparently heard that song before, as he replied with a weary “Yeah, I know.”

Kayumi “then detailed how he had put a specific amount of Triacetone triperoxide, an explosive known as ‘TATP,’ to kill roughly 8 to 16 people or as many as 60 people if the area was crowded.” This was in line with Balat’s stated desire to mount a jihad attack that would dwarf the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. When police asked him if he had wanted to carry out an attack akin to that bombing, Balat replied, “No, even bigger. It was only three deaths.”

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In the car with Kayumi, Balat spoke of how eager he was to sow murder and mayhem among the enemies of Allah: he said he just “can’t wait for that bomb to go off and his [Lang’s] freaking head, his body to get split in half, bro, dead.” Kayumi thought that was a fine thought, and responded: “Bro, this is so cool.” Indeed, what could possibly be cooler than murdering people for the crime of not agreeing with one’s religious beliefs?

Balat also said: “I’m gonna just start attacking police.” He explained that if their plan didn’t go off as intended, they “could also throw it [an explosive device] in the café.” Balat made it clear that all this was in service of the religion of Islam. He patiently and magnanimously explained to the infidel police officers who questioned him after his explosive device didn’t go off that “this isn’t a religion that just stands when people talk bad about… our prophet. We take action! We take action! If I don’t do it, someone else will come and do it.”

Related: And in Other News, an Islamic Terrorist Attacks in… Utah

Exactly so. There are many other would-be jihadis in the United States, and yet given the still-prevalent dogma that Islam is a religion of peace and that anyone who suggests otherwise is a racist, bigoted “Islamophobe,” few people are paying attention to that fact. No one was on the trail of Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi until they threw their explosive device at anti-Sharia protesters outside Gracie Mansion. Other jihadis are waiting for their time and place to strike, and are secure in the knowledge that the jihad threat still simply isn’t a high priority for most politicians of both parties. Even when it was clear that Balat and Kayumi were jihadis, Mamdani looked the other way and ignored their motivating ideology.

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Mamdani holds the same beliefs as the jihadis do, so that was understandable. And other politicians seem to have concluded that they need votes more than Americans need security from Islamic jihad attacks. After all, what could happen? It’s a religion of peace! Emir Balat insisted otherwise, but what does he know. He’s clearly an “extremist” whom all mainstream Muslim organizations in America condemn wholeheartedly. Don’t they? Well, no, but such facts never seem to penetrate the prevailing fog of the leftist narrative.

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