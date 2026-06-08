Platner Voter Fine With His Nazi Tattoo, But Says Israeli Flag Would Be ‘Dealbreaker’

Surprise, surprise — neo-Nazi Democrat Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s voters have neo-Nazi sympathies too.

Anyone who votes for Platner at this point has to have heard about his Nazi tattoo but doesn't care. One woman went even further than indifference, however. A Platner voter’s insane argument at a rally was that she was okay with a Nazi SS Totenkopf death's-head tattoo — a symbol of Hitler’s main force for the genocide of Jews — because someone told someone else that maybe people don’t know what it means. But she would oppose Platner if he had an Israeli flag tattoo because — wait for it — she doesn’t support genocide, and “neither does he.” You can't make this level of imbecility up.

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Graham Platner supporter says she’s okay with the Nazi tattoo, but if he had an Israeli flag tattoo that would be a deal breaker for her because then he would support genocide. pic.twitter.com/D9enhAO1Ue — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 8, 2026

Asked about the Nazi tattoo, specifically associated with the guards and officials who ran the death camps, the voter rambled, “Somebody said that they talked to somebody who had the same one of those... and it was in silver, and it didn't even occur to him that it was the same thing. I think people are making as much of it as they can. They don't have a lot of substance around anything else. And if they did, we'd hear about it, believe me. They are trolling for dirt.”

The Platner voter obviously lives in a heavily insulated world, because his lurid scandals have peppered the news cycle, even reaching such lefty outlets as The New York Times.

The interviewer asked the Platner voter, “What if he had, like, an Israeli flag tattoo or something? Would that be a deal breaker?” The Karen answered, “For me? Yeah. Uh, honestly, yeah. That would be — [yes], because I don't support genocide, and he doesn't either. And that would show that he was being inconsistent. And he's been very consistent about that. Straight across the board.”

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As a matter of fact, Platner’s violently anti-Israel and antisemitic views are entirely consistent with his Nazi tattoo, not only because the Nazis hated Jews, but because the people actually trying to commit genocide in the Middle East are terrorists attempting to wipe Israel off the map. There is a direct line of succession from the current president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, back to Hitler’s ally, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem. By repeating jihadi propaganda against Israel, Platner is again aligning himself with neo-Nazi ideology.

Related: Latest Arab Terror Attack Is One of a Thousand Since March Targeting Israelis

But let’s return to the main point with the voter. She’s unfazed by support for the very real genocide of six million Jews and millions of other civilians including Catholics, other Christians, political dissidents, and certain ethnic groups. But she’s horrified by the wholly fictional “genocide” in Gaza, which organizations and experts, including the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies and war expert John Spencer, have debunked.

As commentator Batya Ungar-Sargon — whose ancestors died in the Holocaust — said, "Graham Platner doesn't just have a Nazi tattoo. For 18 years, he had a tattoo of the concentration camp guards on his chest, and he knew what it was."

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That's not all. Multiple women who dated Platner accused him of "unsettling" and "toxic" behavior such as heavy drinking, serial infidelity, emotional abuse, and physical intimidation. Platner sent sexual texts to multiple women while he was married, and might even have shared explicit photos with minors. The Democrat candidate still allegedly has an active account on Kik, an app infamous as a platform for hooking up and adulterous affairs. He's a despicable dirtbag in every way.

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