Democrats Are the Freak Show of Politics

The Democratic Party has become an insane asylum, and no one can distinguish the inmates from the orderlies.

Today's liberals parade against "fascism" by dressing as frogs, waving timeworn marital aids in the air, and, during moments where impulse control is harder to find than Bigfoot, launching mashed potatoes at their pitiful spouses.

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FACT-O-RAMA! A Pew Research Center study revealed that 56% of liberal women aged 18-29 suffer from mental illness. After you read this article, let me know if the older broads are doing better or worse.

Now that Eric Swalwell has debauched his way out of the race for California governor, fury-girl Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), who is really chummy with one of Swalwell's timely accusers, finds herself one step closer to running the largest state in the union deeper into the outhouse history. But Porter has some anger-prone skeletons herself.

Watch potty-mouthed Porter attack an aide, who is trying to help her not make a fool of herself:

What about your own allegations of abuse? We have you on video. You should drop out



pic.twitter.com/6p5RlfyHpN — lordwilmehr 🦆 👮‍♀️ (@lordwilmehr) April 11, 2026

Porter's high-dudgeon antics are legendary, from cursing people out to forgetting which part of her husband's head actually ingests mashed potatoes:

CBS captured the boiled potato pouring rage that fuels Katie Porter. pic.twitter.com/IkEck2LU30 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 8, 2025

When she gets angry, she will claw and scratch her arms and then say to me ‘Look what you made me do!’ She regularly says that I am a bad parent in front of the kids … Recently the children began spitting at me and throwing their food at me, calling me "bad daddy." — Porter's blessedly now estranged ex-husband, Matthew Hoffman

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The scarin' Karen is rumored to be a racist (shocking!), and has also demeaned and fired a rape-surviving veteran for allegedly giving her COVID:

Seriously? Katie Porter FIRED an aide for giving her Covid?



What is WRONG with these people? And now she wants to be a United States Senator. No way!https://t.co/703Brn9stk — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) January 15, 2023

AGGRO-RAMA! After losing a Senate run to Adam Schiff in 2024, Porter bawled that the race was "rigged."

Watch as terror-loving Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, dedicatedly adorned in her party keffiyeh, "sticks it" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his speech in Washington, D.C.:

🇵🇸🇮🇱 During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial address to Congress, House Representative Rashida Tlaib, publicly opposed the speech holding up a sign the read ‘War Criminal’ and 'Guilty of Genocide, as people around her applauded his speech.



- Teenvogue /… pic.twitter.com/ubp69DdwZ6 — Jos Quinten (@TaranQ) September 2, 2024

Thousands of miles away in Michigan, the relatively new freak show who barely speaks English — the one who abandoned 170 dogs and monkeys to starve in cages and appears to have escaped from an Indian ventriloquist's dummy case — is the attention-starved Rep. Shri Thanedar.

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FACT-O-RAMA! The animals, used for experiments, were abandoned by Thanedar. Blessedly, they were rescued when caretakers climbed fences to feed and water them, and were adopted before they starved to death.

Watch the Punjabi puppet beclown himself when asked to name five similarly named towns in his district that he allegedly represents:

Rep. Shri Thanedar stumped when asked to name areas in his district pic.twitter.com/Ftgtpb7yYk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 14, 2025

When it comes to vacuity, Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) just might take the cake, though he'd likely not know with which orifice to eat it.

Johnson, who famously humiliated himself by asking a high-ranking military officer if the island of Guam might capsize if too many planes were to land there, has a history of showing the world that, in the field of Democrats, he is a cow patty.

Watch Hank Johnson do his imitation of Jimi Hendrix's short-bus little brother.



pic.twitter.com/AbeJFOfCCY — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) June 20, 2025

One would think Johnson, who put the "commode" in discommoding, would have an aide who would stop him from such self-cringe or, at least, tune his axe.

We could spotlight many more mopes on the Democratic doofus dais, but let's briefly focus on the stooges who vote for these turd burglars.

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Check out this asylum lodger codger as she awaits her cue to perform an overly rehearsed "routine" that surely sent MAGA a message, and that message would be: make sure your grandparents take their meds:

MAGA beware!https://t.co/XrNJNqMvug — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) April 13, 2026

And if that tragic display of attention-seeking shame wasn't enough to make you lose your insurrection, check out this monstrosity:

Democrat, please control your meemaws. https://t.co/jrSsWnVObL — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) April 13, 2026

Much of the Democrats' street army involves warriors I refer to as the walker brigade:

It’s absolutely criminal what CNN is doing to the elderly in this country.



Liberals are really going to nursing homes and getting them to attend the “No Kings” protest. pic.twitter.com/Mf1Bb9sb3D — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) April 3, 2026

And yet, when you think it can't get any more sadly morose, the walker brigade also has a tank division:

Investigative journalist Savanah Hernandez was recently attacked by a mob of feculence, including a woman, likely reeking of cat urine, waving a rubber phallus in her face. Moments later, she was assaulted by a family of three feral stains.

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DILDO-RAMA! The liberal protest accoutrements: "Granny....check.....scooter.....check.....rubber weiner.....check!"

Now for some sobering news: despite these human abnormalities you've just witnessed (sorry...), Kamala Harris, shockingly, actually came closer to winning the 2024 election than most of us know.

Related: 7 Sins vs. 7 Virtues: The Democrats Are on the Ugly Side of History

Also, if you like to laugh at Democrats doing stupid things on video, check out my weekly podcast Be Free, Stay Free every Wednesday at noon EST, where fellow comedian Geno Bisconte and I mock the video tomfoolery Democrats can't wait to post publicly.

I am not kidding. Trump could have lost the election if 250,000ish votes had been spread around to three swing states.

Liberty is never assured, so we must remain alert. Not to mention, these clowns have no problem stealing elections.

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