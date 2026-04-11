7 Sins vs. 7 Virtues: The Democrats Are on the Ugly Side of History

I was sitting outside our apartment, which I call the Atomic Bunker, enjoying a great cigar and a beautiful day, when I saw some liberal Facebook terrorist whining — again — about Sydney Sweeney.

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A brief glimpse into my home, the Atomic Bunker. pic.twitter.com/7rB1K4GOfj — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) April 11, 2026

What did poor lil' Sydney do this time to draw the wrath of some Facebook flunky woman? Sydney dares to remain a stun gun.

Democrats hate what they do not have: beauty, success, integrity, money, happiness; the list is inexhaustible.

A stark difference between most conservatives and liberals comes down to the seven deadly sins vs. the seven heavenly virtues, which are:

pride vs. humility;

greed vs. charity;

lust vs. chastity;

envy vs. kindness/gratitude;

gluttony vs. temperance;

wrath vs. patience;

sloth vs. diligence.

When one does not have what one desires, this leads people to a crossroads: work to get what one wants, or double down on being a never-wozzer, which is what losers do, and then attack those who work hard to succeed.

One can look at another man's sports car and want the same for himself. He now faces a choice:

work hard, save money, and buy his own;

do nothing to purchase his own (sloth);

throw a bucket of paint on the other man's car (envy);

or steal it (greed).

FACT-O-RAMA! It's easier for communists to tax the rich and steal the money for themselves than to go out and earn it.

The aforementioned Sweeney-hating Facebook flop is a woman I know from the comedy world. She's a borderline obese fatty acid (gluttony), and rather than cancel her membership to the Oreo-of-the-Month Club, continues to graze her way onto the express lane of the Hyperglycemia Highway. She likely buys her dresses from a designer called "Jabba the WHAT?" and shoehorns her lack of impulse control into her terrified Honda Civic before pounding (literally) the pavement.

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The comedy rumor mill claims that she offers her physical abundance quite freely to men who are facing closing-time desperation at the bar (lust). She then brags (pride) that she is not fat, but that she is "body-positive," and that the list of chubby chasers she drags home, all of whom leave before the morning light exposes their shame, is proof that she's "got it."

FACT-O-RAMA! We refer to her paramours as "secret admirers." They sleep with her and then say, "Let's keep this a secret."

I'd like to point out that the only thing keeping a liberal from purchasing a sports car or losing weight and being attractive is themselves. But hard work is hard, and those Cheetos sing a siren song few Democrats can, or want, to ignore.

One of the worst traits I see in the comedy world is the sloths vs. the diligent.

Some comedians wake up every day and split their time between writing jokes, contacting venues for work, and going out most nights to perform, frequently for free, at "open mike" venues. The sloths sleep in, cling to a quiver of "hack" jokes, play video games, and hate the diligent comedians who headline comedy venues and get themselves on TV and/or radio.

Hating the successful is a twisted, mirror image. The lazy hate themselves, but lack the testicular grit to admit this. It's far easier to hate the successful and even say, "I am better than that diligent comedian, but....." then proceed to blame phantom outside sources for their failure; sexism, racism, and a vat of "phobias." But the truth is this: we are responsible for our successes and failures. And for the self-defeated, this is funereal.

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It's terrifying to think that someone calls his or puddle of hateful inadequacy "Mommy."

Deranged liberal woman wants people to cheat on and divorce their spouse/partner if they support President Trump.



These people are completely lostpic.twitter.com/lVEvUJHRNi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2026

For the ugly, broke, and talent-free losers, hate is easier than hard work. Bitterness is an energy. This is why the communists in the Democratic Party pander to malcontents.

"Bitterness is the revenge of the lazy." Tom Wolfe, The Bonfire of the Vanities.

I have been a New York City liberal. Today, I am (allegedly) a J6 MAGA type.

Related: My Long J6 Nightmare Is Finally Over (I Hope)

The greatest difference I have found between the left and the right is this: Democrats will pull down the successful, whereas conservatives will pull up those who are willing to work to succeed.

Communists celebrate loserdom. They assure fat broads they are pretty, because lies are easier to swallow than a well-proportioned salad. Then they attack Sydney Sweeney for her true pulchritude, which I assure you she works at. They spit on the Corvettes they wash at their day jobs. They call billionaire Elon Musk a "Nazi" as they blow their meager paychecks on beer and drugs, or as they call it, "self-medication."

Democrats teach their voters that they cannot succeed, because the the rich, the white, or the church oppresses them. This agitprop breeds rage (wrath), and its inevitable outcome is violence.

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Democrats, Islamo-commies, and tyrants throughout history have learned that the greatest way to build an army of violent malcontents is this: Convince them that they aren't a bunch of fat, lazy, greedy, woefully underachieving damp squibs, but that those who heed an alarm clock oppress them.

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