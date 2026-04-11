America Begins Clearing Mines in Strait of Hormuz Because Iran Won’t

The United States has begun clearing Iranian mines out of the Strait of Hormuz so that ships can pass through again. It seems the U.S. delegation meeting Iranian delegates in Pakistan needs to demand that the regime remove the mines themselves or face more strikes. Why should we risk our men to clean up their mess?

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On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump posted on his TruthSocial platform, “The only thing they [Iranian regime] have going is the threat that a ship may ‘bunk’ into one of their sea mines which, by the way, all 28 of their mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea.”

He then added, “We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others. Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves. Very interestingly, however, empty Oil carrying ships from many Nations are all heading to the United States of America to LOAD UP with Oil.”

After violating its ceasefire agreement with the United States within two hours by bombarding nearby countries, especially Israel, with missiles, the Iranian regime is, of course, not taking any responsibility for the ongoing partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The genocidal Iranian regime admitted that it littered mines all over the crucial economic waterway, but it really doesn’t know where all of them are, it couldn’t disable them even if it did find them, and in conclusion, every country that sends a ship through the Strait needs to pay them lots of money in tolls.

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Related: Iranian Regime Claims It Can't Un-Mine Strait of Hormuz, but Needs Tolls Anyway

Unnamed American officials supposedly spoke with the New York Times about the offered Iranian excuse for the continued partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has been unable to open the Strait of Hormuz to more shipping traffic because it cannot locate all of the mines it laid in the waterway and lacks the capability to remove them, according to U.S. officials… Iran used small boats to mine the strait last month, soon after the United States and Israel began their war against the country. The mines, plus the threat of Iranian drone and missile attacks, slowed the number of oil tankers and other vessels passing through the strait to a trickle, driving up energy prices and providing Iran with its best leverage in the war. Iran left a path through the strait open, allowing ships that pay a toll to pass through.

Obviously, the Iranian regime is lying to some degree, because if it really couldn’t find the mines and disable them, it wouldn’t know what is the safe pathway for the ships that pay a toll. The jihadis just want all the countries whom they recently bombed to pay them off. “Here’s the deal, folks. I know we bombarded your civilians and insulted your leaders nonstop for the last month, but unless you reward us financially, we are going to blow up more of your ships.”

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This is not the language or attitude of a defeated power. The Iranian regime is as arrogant and demanding and murderous as ever. It violated the ceasefire over and over and rigged almost the entire Strait of Hormuz as a deadly booby trap. How can we successfully and in good faith negotiate with these people? We have not been able to do so for almost 50 years, and it is unlikely we will do so now.

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