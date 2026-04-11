Iranian Regime Claims It Can't Un-Mine Strait of Hormuz, but Needs Tolls Anyway

Catherine Salgado | 12:18 PM on April 11, 2026
Morteza Akhoondi/Tasnim News Agency via AP

The latest shameless Iranian regime propaganda just dropped, and as usual, it is a grossly insufficient justification of its own violent behavior.

After violating its ceasefire agreement with the United States within two hours by bombarding nearby countries, especially Israel, with missiles, the Iranian regime is, of course, not taking any responsibility for the ongoing partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Indeed, the regime is trying to make itself out to be a victim, reportedly asserting that the reason it cannot open the strait fully is because it doesn’t remember where all of its mines are, and it cannot remove them anyway, but it absolutely needs tolls from ships regardless.

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After half a century of terrorism and lies, we know we cannot trust anything the genocidal Iranian regime says, but ever since the ceasefire announcement this week, it has been particularly contradictory in its statements versus its actions. Now as Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner meet with Iranian representatives in Pakistan, another pathetic excuse is circulating from the regime as to why it violated the ceasefire.

Important Context: Uh Oh: Ceasefire Arbiter, Who Is Pakistan’s Defense Minister, Calls Israel a ‘Curse for Humanity’

Last month, U.S. officials pointed out that the Iranian regime was laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. And the problem with dropping mines haphazardly wherever you can, as I learned from talking with an expert on such explosives in Cambodia, is that it is very difficult, time-consuming, and costly to find them all again and disable them. That’s why it is often a sign of a terrorist regime to litter any landmass or maritime passage with mines, because they are going to be there a very long time.

It is worth noting that Axios reported officials informed them United States Navy ships were able to get through the Strait, but the Iranian regime also continues to demand tolls for going through it. All of these facts together seem to indicate the Iranian regime is requiring money to jog its memory of where the mines are, so one doesn’t “accidentally” blow up a ship.

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Unnamed American officials supposedly spoke with the New York Times about the offered Iranian excuse for the continued partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has been unable to open the Strait of Hormuz to more shipping traffic because it cannot locate all of the mines it laid in the waterway and lacks the capability to remove them, according to U.S. officials…

Iran used small boats to mine the strait last month, soon after the United States and Israel began their war against the country. The mines, plus the threat of Iranian drone and missile attacks, slowed the number of oil tankers and other vessels passing through the strait to a trickle, driving up energy prices and providing Iran with its best leverage in the war. 

Iran left a path through the strait open, allowing ships that pay a toll to pass through. 

Related: Israel Eliminated 180 Hezbollah Jihadis in One Minute

But there’s another catch, again highlighting how murderous the Iranian regime is:

Those routes are limited in large part because Iran mined the strait haphazardly, U.S. officials said. It is not clear that Iran recorded where it put every mine. And even when the location was recorded, some mines were placed in a way that allowed them to drift or move, according to the officials. 

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Just another reason the Iranian regime merits total destruction.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

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DONALD TRUMP JR IRAN ISRAEL NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

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