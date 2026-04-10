Israel Eliminated 180 Hezbollah Jihadis in One Minute

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) coordinated its Friday round of strikes on Hezbollah terrorists so precisely that they took out nearly 200 terrorists within a minute’s time.

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After Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah marked the ceasefire by immediately bombarding Israeli civilians, the IDF, of course, struck back. And completely contrary to all the propaganda that has been circulating nonstop from Jew-haters and Islamic terrorists online, Israel is not targeting Lebanese civilians; it is targeting Hezbollah operatives. The only reason Israel has to conduct some operations in "civilian" areas is that Hezbollah, like Hamas, uses civilians and their infrastructure as human shields. In the post below, the IDF noted its efforts to avoid civilian casualties.

✈️ Within a minute, the IDF eliminated 180+ Hezbollah terrorists in 3 areas simultaneously in a large-scale strike based on precise and high-quality intelligence.



~100 targets were struck simultaneously across Beirut, the Beqaa, and southern Lebanon, including main command… pic.twitter.com/0HvbwGJkT1 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 10, 2026

Speaking of Hamas, there is good news on that front as well from the IDF, which eliminated the following:

SOUTHERN GAZA: Mahmoud Barim, a terrorist in the Kata’ib al-Mujahideen organization, who monitored IDF troop activity and stockpiled weapons. NORTHERN GAZA: Ahmed Mohammed Saleh, a Hamas Nukhba terrorist responsible for numerous attacks against IDF troops. Additional Hamas terrorists were struck.

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The IDF also stated, “As part of efforts to degrade the firing capabilities of Hezbollah, 200+ rocket launchers and ~1,300 launch tubes were dismantled.” Best of all, “Ali Kamel Abar al-Hassan, an artillery officer in Hezbollah’s Nasser Unit, was also eliminated, alongside 250+ Hezbollah artillery operatives.”

Related: Uh Oh: Ceasefire Arbiter, Who Is Pakistan’s Defense Minister, Calls Israel a ‘Curse for Humanity’

Israel has been fighting a multi-front war with various terrorist groups, not only in this particular conflict with the Iranian regime, but for decades. Since the start of Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion alone, Hezbollah has fired over 6,500 rockets, missiles, and UAVs at Israeli civilians.

40 days under fire.

Iran’s terror regime and its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, shot at Israeli cities - at families.

Sirens became routine.

Fear became normal.

42 murdered. pic.twitter.com/ifZSRA43dG — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 10, 2026

Many of the northern Israeli towns under Hezbollah attack are still reeling from the Oct. 7 war. During that conflict, it was typical for Hezbollah to fire missiles at civilians in northern Israel on a weekly and sometimes a daily basis. Some towns saw a majority of their buildings damaged or destroyed in the Hezbollah bombardments. You can read about the harrowing story of an Israeli reservist crippled in a Hezbollah attack, whose town of Metula was largely reduced to rubble by Hezbollah. And while the jihad-loving Gazans can always be sure of billions of dollars from America and the West to rebuild, the bereft Israeli civilians receive no such aid.

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Not only did the Iranian regime violate the ceasefire agreement it made with the USA within two hours, but its terror proxy Hezbollah essentially never even paused firing on Israel. The tragic and heartbreaking reality is that for countless Israeli civilians, there is no ceasefire.

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