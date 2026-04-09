Why Israel Fights: 6,500 Hezbollah Missiles Fired in Five Weeks

Antisemites and Iranian regime propagandists, completely ignoring the fact that the Iranian regime broke the ceasefire in less than two hours, have been ridiculously claiming that all the ceasefire violations are from the state of Israel, which received another horrific barrage of Hezbollah missiles Tuesday evening and responded with strikes. Here are the numbers that the liars and antisemites will not tell you.

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Hezbollah has fired 6,500 missiles at Israel since the start of Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion. That is only a little over a month.

And the huge contrast here is that while Hezbollah always deliberately targets civilian areas to maximize casualties of innocent men, women, and children, Israeli forces always target terrorist bunkers, bases, and weapons specifically. The only reason that the precision hits — conducted as carefully as possible to hit only terrorists — often end up occurring in what are apparently civilian neighborhoods or villages is that, in typical jihadi fashion, Hezbollah uses civilians as human shields.

Finnish Foreign Affairs Minister Elina Valtonen whined on Thursday that 250 died in Lebanon the previous day after Israeli strikes. The Israeli Foreign Ministry countered, “More than 200 of those who ‘lost their lives’ were Hezbollah terrorists who, over the past 40 days, have fired unprovoked and without pause 6,500 missiles, rockets, and UAVs at Israeli civilians.”

We mourn the loss of Staff Sergeant Touvel Yosef Lifshiz, 20, from Beit She‘an, a soldier in the 13th Battalipn, Golani Brigade, who fell in combat in Lebanon.



Our hearts are with his family and loved ones.

🕯️ May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/qTriAhHbAZ — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 8, 2026

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For Our VIPs: Londonistan: UK Council ‘Twins’ With Pro-Terror Palestinian City Because Westerners Are Suicidal

Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar also replied to EU critics:

The IDF action yesterday in Lebanon was a precise strike, based on intelligence, aimed at dozens of terror targets: Hezbollah command centers manned by terrorists, weapons depots and launch sites. The vast majority of the casualties were Hezbollah terrorists. No other military in the world is able to strike so precisely with minimal civilian casualties…[the] call to extend the ceasefire to Lebanon is exactly the Iranian terror regime’s position. It makes Lebanon not just de-facto under Iranian occupation. It makes Lebanon de-jure Iranian territory. The US already made it clear that Lebanon is not part of the deal.

During the war Hamas waged against Israel after Oct. 7, it was typical for Hezbollah to fire missiles at civilians in northern Israel on a weekly and sometimes a daily basis. Some towns saw a majority of their buildings damaged or destroyed in the Hezbollah bombardments. You can read about the harrowing story of an Israeli reservist crippled in a Hezbollah attack, whose town of Metula was largely reduced to rubble by Hezbollah.

While Americans and other Westerners never stopped sobbing over the fate of pro-Jihad Palestinians, the Israeli civilians who lost their homes and loved ones were forgotten. In fact, as of right now, American taxpayers are set to fund $10 billion to rebuild Gaza, but all the Israeli civilians who lost homes are having to rebuild on their own.

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Did the West truly learn nothing from the Nazi holocaust? How is it that after almost three years of perpetual and heinous Islamic terror attacks on Israel, and after Israel has shown itself to be America’s only ally willing to commit military resources to our causes, antisemitism has gone up in the USA, and more people empathize with jihadis? How willfully blind must the West be to go down this bloody path again?

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