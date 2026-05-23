Candace Owens Interviews Hunter Biden, and It’s the Train Wreck You Thought It Would Be

In a fitting pairing of two like-minded individuals who are best known for taking care of themselves in the most shameless ways possible, Candace Owens hosted Hunter Biden in her home studio for a two-hour interview. I’d like to say it was a wide-ranging interview, but it wasn’t. It was pretty narrowly a two-hour propagandistic narrative delivered in stereo. Seeing the two of them on screen together, they are the perfect couple, actually. Kind of like Bonnie and Clyde.

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A word about that setting. As far as I can tell, Owens is not one to do a whole lot of interviews in that location, but I could be wrong. I'm not a fan, so I don't see it that often. Still, in nearly every screenshot I’ve seen of that studio, there is an ever-present gothic crucifix in the background, the sort you'd find in an old mini-cathedral the Catholic Church was most known for prior to the 1960s.

Another item that Owens clearly wanted to feature prominently for this interview is what looks like a golden Catholic reliquary vessel, but I’m only going by the visual, and cannot assume she has an actual relic of a saint in that vessel. That’s what reliquary vessels are for – to house relics from Catholic saints. Needless to say, these aren’t typical adornments for a Catholic home. They most often can be found in actual churches or faith-based institutions.

There are many reasons a person would have something like this in their home and for public display. One is they are seriously devout Catholics, and whoever would have such items on display would expect you to stop here. But other reasons could be that the individual is a non-religious collector, or an obsessive-compulsive where nothing is ever enough; or the person could be what is known as a “magpie,” which is someone who collects shiny or impressive items and is known as overly talkative or gossipy.

Owens is a newly christened Catholic, having been baptized in 2024, and so I’ll just leave all of that here.

Against this backdrop, literally, Owens interviewed one of the most disgraced members of the Biden White House, namely Hunter Biden, the president’s son and intermediary for so much of what Joe Biden did in his personal life before and during his tenure as president.

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Stating the obvious, if Owens were a conservative, Biden would never have agreed to allow her to interview him. So why did he do it?

We can assume that each had their own reasons, which may include the fact that they both dislike the same people, they know an interview like this will give them more clout, it keeps them in the public conversation, or all of the above.

I’ve long believed that Owens has never taken the time to study up on conservatism and has no ideology that can’t be changed on a dime to suit her insatiable desire for attention. Hunter Biden seems to be equally shallow, having no principles that can’t be compromised if the promise from the other end of a given transaction is a pile of cash or a hit of cocaine. And so, these two users decided to use each other by using microphones, a camera, and Owens’ loyal audience.

The leftists who saw the interview were relieved that for starters, Owens made it clear she wouldn’t cast any shade on Joe Biden.

Candace Owens started the Hunter Biden interview off beautifully.



“I will say to the audience right now. I have already made the pledge right when I got on the phone with you— that obviously I’m not going to make you say anything about your father, because that would just be… pic.twitter.com/2dTQnE92MJ — Kay Su (@KaySu00) May 21, 2026

The first hour of their nearly two-hour interview centered mostly on Biden’s drug use. This gave Owens an opportunity to show her empathetic side, something she has yet to show towards Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk. During this hour, Owens gave Biden the opportunity to set the record straight on that bag of cocaine that was found in the White House situation room. You’ll be relieved to hear that Hunter said it was not his, and Owens appeared to take his word for it.

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“Was it (the cocaine) yours?,” Owens said.

“No,” Biden said, adding that if it were his, he never would have “forgotten it in a cubby to go into the Situation Room.”

In a nod to those Catholic decorations in Owens’ studio, Biden made sure to talk about how hard his life is and was, and that his Catholic faith has sustained him. He did not talk about whether that faith made him a better father to the illegitimate child he had with a stripper, whom he had abandoned until he and the Biden family were shamed into publicly acknowledging the child.

All of that was just a setup to what both seemed to really want to talk about, which is President Donald Trump and the Joos. Biden described Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks and murders of innocent Israelis as “wholesale murder of a population in Gaza.”

Owens brought up what she described as Trump’s family making money off of his presidency. Yes, she really did that while talking to Hunter “Barisma” Biden. And she did it with a straight face. Using Hunter Biden as a sounding board, she actually tried to make a case that it’s the Trump family that’s corrupt — all with no sense of irony that she was sitting across from the Biden family's consigliere.

Using that as a jumping-off point, Biden gave his approval of Owens’ backbone “for asking questions” about the public execution of her supposed friend Charlie Kirk. Owens is now notoriously best known for demonizing Kirk’s family, his team, and anyone who might come to their defense against Owens' own conspiracy theories, mostly centered on Israel. Never mind that the alleged assassin has already confessed to the crime, and is awaiting trial.

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In a moment of magnanimity, Owens actually apologized to Biden for things she had said about him over the years. She told him that she felt “terrible” when she commented on his self-imposed scandal surrounding the “Hunter Biden Laptop” controversy.

On that topic, Biden is now blaming Israel for the scandal. He told Owens that two Israeli-Americans, Alexander Smirnov and Gal Luft, were at the center of the situation, which itself is centered on tons of indefensible content that Biden has never denied being from him.

Hunter Biden claims his laptop story was "all a hoax" with no criminal activity.



Candace Owens as the terrible "journalist" she is gives zero push back pivots to Trump.



Laptop showed, emails, text messages with foreign governments, meetings with officials with 10% for Joe… pic.twitter.com/bHd9deff18 — J (@JayTC53) May 21, 2026

Still, Owens is sorry she talked badly about Biden and said so, “Genuinely, I am so sorry.” She may want to redirect that apology to Erika Kirk, but I digress. I guess in order to get an apology from Owens, you need to just despise the same people she does.

Then the two chatted about how the narrative, as Biden’s own allies concocted at the time, falsely alleged that the scandal was a “Russian disinformation” op.

It's getting hard to keep track. Who was behind the Hunter Biden laptop? The Russians? Israel? Or, could Hunter himself have had something to do with it? Biden did tell Owens that was him smoking crack in a motel room with hookers, but because that was him as a drug addict, it was not really him. He even had the nerve to say, “That was addiction. That wasn’t corruption.”

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Well, that makes it all better, doesn’t it?

Candace Owens makes Hunter Biden CRY after saying she’s “genuinely so sorry” for making fun of him for being a crackhead. She said that’s “not who she wants to be” and has “come a long way from that in general.”



She’s still okay with defaming and harassing a grieving widow… pic.twitter.com/CbjNBxUBfN — Ally (@AllyJKiss) May 22, 2026

The New York Times described the meeting between Owens and Biden as “a warm, nearly two-hour interview.” Perpetuating the myth that Owens is a conservative, the Times said this interview “came at a moment when Ms. Owens has joined a small but influential group of conservative voices who have turned on the Trump administration over the war with Iran and the government’s handling of files related to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.”

Clearly, the Times got the feels from watching this interview, reporting, “Ms. Owens and Mr. Biden seemed to bond during the conversation.”

The interview between two of the most shameless people in public life could not end without pushing it a bit too far, and that came when the two talked about possibly going together to the Vatican.

‘I pray to God that by the end of this, that you think of me as a friend, because if anything ever happened to me, I want you’ — Hunter Biden to Candace Owens pic.twitter.com/AFBMjougBj — RT (@RT_com) May 21, 2026

Sometimes, the surest sign of a devout Christian is how often he mentions his faith in the course of everyday conversation. Sadly, one of the surest signs of a psychopath is someone who does just the same in the most believable ways possible.

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These two talked a good bit about their faith. While God will be the judge in the end, I didn’t get the same warm-and-fuzzies coming out of this interview that the New York Times, or Candace, or Hunter want us to have.

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