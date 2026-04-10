Uh Oh: Ceasefire Arbiter, Who Is Pakistan’s Defense Minister, Calls Israel a ‘Curse for Humanity’

The Iranian regime violated its ceasefire agreement with the United States less than two hours after its announcement, and the supposedly neutral arbiter of that ceasefire just called for the annihilation of Israel and “European Jews."

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After Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif called Israel a “curse for humanity” whose people should “burn in hell,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office fired back, “Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace.”

🇵🇰 Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who represents Pakistan as a mediator in peace talks, said that Israel is “evil and a curse for humanity.”



He accused Israel of killing “innocent citizens” in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, and wished them to “burn in hell.”



"I hope and… pic.twitter.com/sJecLe1B1e — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 9, 2026

Yesterday (April 9), I noticed a shocking post from Khawaja Asif explicitly endorsing genocide against Jews in Israel, whom he claimed all unjustly came from Europe to invade land not rightfully theirs (see Genesis 17:8 for God giving Israel to the Jews as a perpetual possession, millennia before Islam was invented). And that matters not only because the threat itself was so disgusting, but because Asif just happens to be among the supposedly objective and neutral Pakistani arbiters acting as go-between for the United States and the Iranian regime.

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It’s no wonder the ceasefire fell apart immediately; it was negotiated by terrorists almost as rabid as the Iranian regime. Then again, that’s hardly a surprise in Pakistan, which is a cesspool of terrorism. Asif has apparently deleted his post now from X, probably because either someone in Pakistan or someone in the United States warned him it was an incredibly bad look amid ongoing ceasefire violations and accusations. But whether he deleted the post or not, he cannot delete the impression of his vocally expressed opinions.

Related: Iranian Regime Leader Aims to Expedite Executions of Freedom Protestors

Let’s analyze Asif’s post, because he is supposed to be the peace negotiator in this conflict with Iran’s regime, and as such impacts Americans also.

Being an empathizer with terrorist Hezbollah, which began bombarding Israel almost as soon as the ceasefire began and necessitated Israeli counterstrikes, Asif is acting as if Hezbollah is the victim. “Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon,” Asif ranted absurdly. Asif also wrote, “I hope and pray that the people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell.”

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Firstly, Israel has an exceptionally legal rebirth, and in fact, it ought to have owned the land out of which Jordan was created to appease the Muslims. Israel also gave Gaza and parts of Judea and Samaria to the Muslims to appease them, and that didn’t work, either. With 50 Muslim nations in the world, what the so-called Palestinians — and Asif — want is the annihilation of Israel, not another state. Secondly, there is no such thing as Palestinian land because there is no such thing as a Palestinian people. That was a terrorist propaganda invention of the 1960s.

Then the idea that all Jews in Israel are Europeans, and therefore white colonizers oppressing native brown people, is deceptive but very effective at convincing woke Westerners. Of course, many of the Jews in Israel came from Europe, as they escaped the violent antisemitism that led to the Holocaust. The major Jewish Diaspora around the first century AD (though it began before then) means that some Jews have ancestors who spent centuries living in Asian or European or African nations, or even the Americas, but that doesn’t mean they do not still have a direct connection to the ancient Israelites and the land of Israel. When God promised the land to the children of Abraham as an everlasting possession in Genesis, He made the gift to Abraham‘s descendants, without any nonsense about excluding those who might someday look more European than Middle Eastern.

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But ultimately, Asif would reject that biblical claim to the land precisely because he is a fundamentalist Muslim. The irony is that, although Islamic sacred texts do explicitly endorse the murder of Jews, the Quran also acknowledges that Israel is the rightful property of the Israelites.

Asif’s disgusting post came out at around the same time as a clip went viral of Iranian judiciary head Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i calling to expedite executions of protesters. Apparently, killing 40,000 of its own Persian people during the protests was not enough for the Iranian regime, which is now set to execute thousands more. Turns out that Islamic terrorists are not rational and do not want peace. Who could’ve predicted that one?

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