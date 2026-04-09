Iranian Regime Leader Aims to Expedite Executions of Freedom Protestors

Regime change there is not. The Islamic regime of Iran not only violated its ceasefire with the U.S. by bombarding about half a dozen nearby countries, especially Israel, but its chief of the judiciary can't wait to execute scores more Persian freedom protestors.

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Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion was a response partly to decades of Iranian global terrorism and partly to pleas for help from Persian freedom protestors. The Iranian regime massacred 40,000 of its own people and arrested up to 50,000 more. Now, Iranian judiciary head Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i believes his regime is not executing the prisoners quickly enough. The reign of terror must claim as many victims as possible! Allah akbar!

A viral clip online of Eje'i has gained international media attention. "Hasn't an all-out war with all this violence and rioting occurred?" Eje'i asked. "It seems to me that we should issue many more sentences. Both regarding the confiscation of property and the issuance of death sentences, really expedite them, for those who can be sentenced — as you mentioned — there's no need to call it an 'escalation.' The law allows you to do this. Issue those sentences as well, and announce them too." Notice he is fine with escalating the crackdown; he just doesn't want to call it that. It's all about the propaganda.

The head of Iran’s judiciary, Mohseni Ejei, has issued an order to speed up the executions of detained anti-regime protesters pic.twitter.com/INfPiljN2h — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 8, 2026

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The purpose is clear — this is another power move from the world's worst sponsor of terrorism. On the one hand, Eje'i and his fellow murderous mullahs want to punish the freedom protestors and commit such brutal atrocities against them that the remnants of resistance will be too afraid to rise up against their regime again. The 40,000 corpses of protestors are not enough to satisfy the vengeful bloodlust of the tyrants of Tehran.

Related: Why Israel Fights: 6,500 Hezbollah Missiles Fired in Five Weeks

On the other hand, Eje'i and Co. are also trying to illustrate to the world their total impenitence at their numerous war crimes and their determination not to alter their behavior, no matter how many times the U.S. and Israel strike them. Eje'i and his fellow terrorists are not even considering reform. They're just trying to determine how to hold onto power with the same methods they always use.

Of course, Americans want peace. We have wanted peace for 47 years as the Iranian regime built up its international terror network and repeatedly attacked Americans. Unfortunately, the fundamentalist Muslims who control Iran believe Allah has given them a mission to destroy the "great Satan" America and the "little Satan" Israel. For them, jihad is not only a way of life, it is a moral duty and a glorious mission from Allah, the shortcut to an eternity in Paradise. They are irrational and fanatical cult members.

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As exiled Persian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi stated when criticizing the UK response to the ceasefire, "Only an end to this regime — that brings terror to Britain’s own shores — will yield lasting peace and regional stability." America cannot trust the Iranian regime. And the Persian people should not have to pay the price for the Islamic regime retaining power.

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