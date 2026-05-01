Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Updates for April 30 and May 1

While the media rumor mill is saying that the Gerald Ford will be leaving the Middle East (still leaving two aircraft carrier fleets there in the region), President Donald Trump seems to be choosing to keep military action against Iran as a measure of last resort. Instead, he recommitted on Wednesday to creating an economic stranglehold in Iran through the blockade, hoping that economics would more quickly result in Iranian capitulation.

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Trump told Axios: "I am going to keep Iran under a naval blockade until the regime agrees to a deal that addresses U.S. concerns about its nuclear program. I see the blockade as somewhat more effective than the bombing.”

Axios also reported that American officials told it that "No orders have been issued to carry out any kinetic action as of Tuesday night.” They additionally reported that CENTCOM has prepared a plan for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iran in hopes of creating an environment for negotiations.

Another "Gaza flotilla" was stopped on Wednesday by the Israeli Navy. Supposedly for bringing food and medical aid to Gaza, the 20+ private yachts were actually just hedonistic partygoers seeking more media attention. There was no medical aid on these boats, unless you count the many condoms and party drugs that the hedonists were using (all of which were documented by the Israel Foreign Ministry Office, and can be seen on its X account, @IsraelMFA).

The questions and concerns in Israel center around creating a lasting peace and completing the mission's goals:

preventing Iran from developing and getting nuclear weapons at any time in the foreseeable future

removing all enriched uranium from Iran

removing the missiles, both cruise and ballistic, from the Iranian regime

stopping Iran's ability to blackmail the world through its control of oil shipping

eliminating the capabilities of Iran's proxies of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

But while Israelis are cautiously optimistic about achieving these goals, they are also concerned that the delays because of "ceasefires" are giving Iran and its proxies the time to re-arm. Much of the Western media claims that the ceasefires are holding and the region is peaceful, for now. But that is simply untrue. Israel continues daily to defend against rockets launched at it from Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza. Shimon Guetta, head of the Ma'ale Yosef Regional Council, referred to the launches at the Galilee and Northern Israel as a demonstration that "This isn't a ceasefire — it's fire without cease."

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Let us all pray that the fires of destruction are eliminated. That the dangerous military fires of war that have been engulfing the Middle East for so long dissipate and disappear, along with the fires of anti-Semitism and hate that have been increasing so dramatically. May all of these fires soon be extinguished and replaced by the fires of compassion, respect, and peace.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

April 30, 2026

13th of Iyyar, 5786

Shabbat Shalom, may this Sabbath bring rest and rejuvenation, peace, and wisdom to all of us.

NBC reported on Thursday evening that Iran is vigorously unearthing ballistic missiles that were buried in attacks over the last two months, as well as drones and ammunition that were either buried or had been hidden. Multiple U.S. officials have expressed their concern that Iran has been using this entire "ceasefire" time to re-arm.

The Abraham Accords are showing themselves to be more important than was thought at their inception six years ago. At the time, the Accords seemed to be entirely economically based, and we were all excited about the direct flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv. But the last few days have shown them to be much more.

After many attacks from Iran, the UAE pulled out of OPEC, officially as of today. Iran responded with threats against the UAE, but it was reported by the Financial Times on Friday morning that Israel is actively helping the UAE with its defense. Israel has started providing the UAE with laser-based air defense systems. We saw over the last few months how effective this "Iron Beam" system is, and Israel's immediate support of the UAE demonstrates that the Accords are much more than just economically based. The UAE has also now banned its citizens from traveling to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq, further distancing itself from Iran and its proxies.

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Thursday morning saw the social influencer-filled flotilla heading to Gaza (nicknamed "the condom flotilla" in Israel because of the massive amounts of condoms and party drugs on the yachts) intercepted by Israel. This flotilla was condemned by the U.S. State Dept. as a "pro-Hamas initiative,” and said that it is "a baseless and unhelpful effort designed to undermine peace.” They also noted that the flotilla is organized by the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad, an entity designated in January as a global terrorist organization operating on behalf of Hamas. The Gaza Peace Council also condemned it, saying, "The flotilla is 'love boat' activism, by people who know nothing about the situation of Gaza residents. They are trading in the suffering of Gazans to build their social media profiles. Anyone who truly wants to help Gaza — we would be happy to receive support through humanitarian channels coordinated with us."

But the fact that all Western sources are clear about the intent and danger of actions like this condom flotilla, New York's Mayor Zohran Mamdani again demonstrated that if nothing else, he is consistent in his antisemitism, his hatred for Israel, and his support of terrorists like Hamas and Hezbollah. Mamdani attacked Israel for defending its borders, and said that the stopping of the flotilla of yachts was "illegal and a blatant violation of international law" and demanded the release of the detainees. The irony is that the party-goers are anything but "imprisoned detainees,” and were treated like royal guests by the Israeli Navy (there are videos of them partying on the Israeli ships, eating, drinking, and even having gymnastic contests about who can do the most back flips). But Mamdani will use any opportunity to attack Israel in the media. It is sad not just for New York Jews, but for all New Yorkers, and all Americans, that a man like this is leading the Big Apple.

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As we enter this Shabbat, we read the Torah portion Emor (Leviticus 21:1-24:23), which teaches us how leaders (in this case, the spiritual leaders of the Cohanim, but these teachings are for all leaders) are to act. No one forces a man or woman to run for mayor, governor, senator, or president, and this Torah reading is a reminder of how leaders are to truly serve their constituents and act with higher ethics than are required by others. And it's a good and true teaching as we all expect, and should demand, that our leaders, teachers, clergy, and hopefully politicians hold themselves to higher standards. If nothing else, our leaders should seek peace over conflict and restrain themselves from the ugly rhetoric that we see more and more of from leaders on both sides of the political aisle. And we should all demand behavior that is respectful in disagreement, and brings us all together rather than tears us all apart.

All of us, and especially our leaders, need to stop accusing opponents of being "evil" just because they think their opponent is wrong. Or to quote my friend and teacher, Rabbi Elijah Schochet of blessed memory,

We can disagree without being disagreeable.

May we all take on the responsibility of being leaders in bringing people together, in creating dialogues rather than fights, and in seeking peace and pursuing it with all our passion.

Shabbat Shalom and Chazak u'Baruch,

Rabbi Michael Barclay

May 1, 2026

14th of Iyyar, 5786

29th day of the Omer

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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