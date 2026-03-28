Republic of Somaliland Asks U.S. to Extradite Ilhan Omar There to Face Justice

After official confirmation that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) did, in fact, commit immigration fraud, the Republic of Somaliland — which has good reason to be bitter at the crimes of Omar and her Somali family — offered to be the hammer of justice if the United States would extradite Omar there.

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The tantalizing offer comes after Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Benny Johnson’s show what many of us have thought of Omar for a long time — there is, in fact, solid evidence that the radical Islamist member of Congress committed immigration fraud. “We actually think that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” Vance stated.

Deportation? Please you’re just sending the princess back to her kingdom.

Extradition? Say the word … https://t.co/nV3uHojqqT — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 28, 2026

The vice president explained that he has discussed this with a top Trump administration advisor. “I talked to Stephen Miller about this actually recently. We're trying to look at what the remedies are,” Vance added. “That's the thing that we're trying to figure out is what are the legal remedies now that we know that she's committed immigration fraud? How do you go after her? How do you investigate her? How do you actually do the thing? How do you build a case necessary to get some, some — some justice for the American people?”

The Republic of Somaliland is happy to help Americans see that justice comes to fruition. America is not the only country that has suffered from crimes committed by Omar and her family.

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In fact, the Republic of Somaliland shared a fascinating X thread recently exposing Omar’s family for war crimes and fraud and illustrating why the government might wish to see her extradited to their country. Did you know Omar’s father participated in the Isaaq Genocide? Why would we ever have let this family come into our country?

🧾 Receipts: Ilhan Omar’s original last name was Elmi before it was changed.

This evidence was available, but the Obama Justice Department refused to investigate.



Her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and their father, Nur Said Elmi (also known as Nur Omar), used multiple names… https://t.co/9sz3ZXVN3X pic.twitter.com/d16tAMCKrn — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

Speaking of which, Vance connected Omar not only to immigration fraud, of which her “marriage” to her brother is a part, but also to fraudulent networks pulling in taxpayer dollars here in America. “She has been at the center of a lot of the worst fraudsters in the Somalian community,” he argued.

The Republic of Somaliland wants independence from Somalia precisely because of the sort of violence and corruption that the people who control Somalia and move to the USA from Somalia perpetrate.

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In exchange for recognition, the Republic of Somaliland — which argues that historically and politically its independence from Somalia is legitimate — will give the USA a military base, access to a strategic port, and also access to critical minerals. And let’s be honest, that’s a pretty good deal that secures the United States a foothold in the Horn of Africa with a blow to Somalia, which has been sucking up a lot of U.S. taxpayer money through Somali “migrant” fraud.

On top of all that, Somaliland is willing to help bring justice to one of the most infamous and destructive representatives in Congress.

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